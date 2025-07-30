Franklin Stage Company Closes Twenty-Ninth Season With RED By John Logan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's admission-free, professional theater, will close its season with John Logan's play Red, August 8–24 at Chapel Hall, in Franklin, NY.

Red, a play for 2 actors, is set in 1958, and based on a series of real events in the life of painter Mark Rothko. John Logan's 2012 play portrays a period in the life of the abstract expressionist as he struggles to complete murals for a commission for the Four Seasons restaurant. As the play opens, Rothko is hiring a new assistant, Ken, who will come to challenge him with big questions about art and what it takes to be a creator in the world. Red is a fascinating exploration of the ever-changing relationship between the artist and his creations, and explores the rewards and temptations of fame and its challenges to an artist's integrity.

“The play takes on many of the questions that plague artists,” said FSC Artistic Director, who will also direct the play. “People in general are confronted daily with the choices between doing what they feel is right and paying their bills. John Logan's play explores that idea on a grand scale. Not only was Mark Rothko one of the giants of 20th century art, and not only were his paintings large, but the commission he contemplates in this play would make him a very rich man.” The play has been described as "intense and exciting" and "a startling snapshot of a brilliant artist at the height of his fame."

Red runs through August 24 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Red will also have Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm, and Sunday shows at 5:00 pm. General Seating. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. For more information and reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

FRANKLIN STAGE COMPANY'S dual mission is to produce professional, admission-free theater that brings together audiences and artists to create community and celebrate the enduring power of stories; and to ensure the preservation of Chapel Hall, our historic home, as both an architectural treasure and a center of community activity.

Franklin Stage Company is a professional Actors Equity, not-for-profit theater founded in 1997 in Franklin, NY. FSC is dedicated to producing classic and new plays that stimulate thought and provoke discussion to illuminate as well as entertain. FSC also presents both emerging and established artists working in a variety of performance disciplines. The company was founded on the principle that great theater should be accessible to all