Forestburgh Playhouse to Present EL OTRO OZ - A Bi-Lingual Musical Inspired by THE WIZARD OF OZ

Forestburgh Playhouse has announced the premiere of El Otro Oz, a bi-lingual musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz, with performances June 17 -19 on the Playhouse Mainstage.

El Otro Oz, which was developed last summer in the inaugural In The Works-In The Woods Festival and produced in association with TheatreWorks USA, features a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman and music and lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman. El Otro Oz is directed by Elena Araoz (Barrington Stage's Anna in the Tropics), choreographed by Andrea Guajardo and music direction by James Osorio.

"We are thrilled that the In the Works-In the Woods Festival provided time and resources to further develop El Otro Oz," said Franklin Trapp. "After a magical week rehearsing, writing and revising, El Otro Oz came to life for our Festival audiences. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with TheatreWorks USA and couldn't be prouder to be part of this next step for such an important and meaningful show."

"How wonderfully gratifying that El Otro Oz is continuing on its deserving journey - and coming back to Forestburgh to launch," said ITW Artistic Director Matt Lenz. "It was such a pleasure to see this funny, endearing and timely piece blossom and come to life last September at the 2021 ITW~ITW Festival - and I'm thrilled we get to spend more time with this talented group of creators."

Join la fiesta and journey to El Otro Oz! This bi-lingual musical and New York Times Critic's Pick returns to Forestburgh Playhouse in a reimagined production! Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical.

As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latine teenager, struggles with her family's ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.



Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road, Forestburgh, NY. El Otro Oz will be presented for three performances: Friday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 (Adults/Youth 13 and Older) and $10 (Children up to age 13). Special Family 4-Pack $40. For tickets call 845-794-1194 or online.