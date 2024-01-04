Composers Concordance Presents Violins & Poems WAR

The performance is on February 3rd at 6:30pm.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

On February 3rd at 6:30pm at The Delancey, Composers Concordance presents Violins & Poems 'War'. A concert where violinists & poets meet to explore the subject of war.

The violinists for this event are Lynn Bechtold, Funda Cizmecioglu, Tasos Papastanou, and Mark Zaki. They will be joined by poets Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, and Imelda O'Reilly.

Special guest vocalist and guitarist Michelle Shocked will also participate and premiere a new arrangement (by Randall Woolf) of her composition 'Ethel Died For Your Sins'. Other featured compositions include Lynn Bechtold's 'Judy from Brooklyn', about a cold war spy and Gene Pritsker's 'Dronecantation', examining remote weapons of war.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.




