Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert

On October 8th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents an album release show at Silvana's in Harlem New York for two new recordings: 'ImproVisitations' by Gene Pritsker and Bruce Arnold, and 'Dark Forest' by the duo 'Sonic Twist': Bruce Arnold and Judi Silvano.

The three musicians will be joined by a rhythm section consisting of Melissa Slocum on bass and David Cossin on drums as well as poets Robert C. Ford and Erik T. Johnson. They will perform music from both albums as well as other compositions, songs and improvisations.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Listing Information

Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold

Featuring Judi Silvano

Double CD Release Concert

Sunday, Oct.8th

7pm

Silvana

300 W 116th St

NY, NY 10026

FREE event

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Bruce Arnold, Gene Pritsker, Judi Silvano

Performers:

Judi Silvano - voice

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Bruce Arnold - guitar

Melissa Slocum- bass

David Cossin - drums

Robert C. Ford and Erik T. Johnson - poets

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

Please follow NYC Covid-19 protocols & updates:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page

https://www.nycgo.com/coronavirus-information-and-resources-for-travelers