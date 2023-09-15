Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert

Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert showcases new recordings by Gene Pritsker and Bruce Arnold, and 'Dark Forest' by Bruce Arnold and Judi Silvano.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre
Ancram Opera House Announces 2023 Fall Season Photo 4 Ancram Opera House Announces 2023 Fall Season

Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert

Composers Concordance Presents ﻿Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold Featuring Judi Silvano Double CD Release Concert

On October 8th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents an album release show at Silvana's in Harlem New York for two new recordings: 'ImproVisitations' by Gene Pritsker and Bruce Arnold, and 'Dark Forest' by the duo 'Sonic Twist': Bruce Arnold and Judi Silvano.

The three musicians will be joined by a rhythm section consisting of Melissa Slocum on bass and David Cossin on drums as well as poets Robert C. Ford and Erik T. Johnson. They will perform music from both albums as well as other compositions, songs and improvisations.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Listing Information

Gene Pritsker & Bruce Arnold

Featuring Judi Silvano

Double CD Release Concert

Sunday, Oct.8th

7pm

Silvana

300 W 116th St

NY, NY 10026

FREE event

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Bruce Arnold, Gene Pritsker, Judi Silvano

Performers:

Judi Silvano - voice

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Bruce Arnold - guitar

Melissa Slocum- bass

David Cossin - drums

Robert C. Ford and Erik T. Johnson - poets

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

Please follow NYC Covid-19 protocols & updates:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page

https://www.nycgo.com/coronavirus-information-and-resources-for-travelers




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
The Company Theatre to Present Fundraiser Concert Featuring an Evening of Music by Rodgers Photo
The Company Theatre to Present Fundraiser Concert Featuring an Evening of Music by Rodgers and Hammerstein

Local theater artists Carl Del Buono and Rachel Kodweis will perform selections from “Rodgers & Hammerstein…and Others: An Evening of Song” to raise funds for The Company Theatre Saturday, Sept. 30 at the historic Temple Theater.

2
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Photo
THE GLASS MENAGERIE

One of just a handful of undisputed classics of the American stage, Tennessee William’s haunting “The Glass Menagerie” arrives at Bridge Street Theatre’s intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Ancram Opera House Kicks Off Fall Season With Crystal Radio Sessions Photo
Ancram Opera House Kicks Off Fall Season With Crystal Radio Sessions

Returning for its fifth year, audience favorite Crystal Radio Sessions will kick off fall programming at the Ancram Opera House on Saturday, September 23 at 7pm. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Photos: First Look At A CHORUS LINE At The REV Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At A CHORUS LINE At The REV Theatre Company

The fourth and final production of The REV Theatre Company’s 65th Anniversary season, “A Chorus Line,” opens this evening at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The show runs through October 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCE NATION
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Bridge Street Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate to be Seen, Horrified of Being Known: a Ghost Story
The Geva Theatre Center: Fielding Stage (9/13-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You