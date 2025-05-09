A MASS FOR WOMEN IN BATHROOMS to be Presented at Opera Saratoga

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A work-in-progress showing of award-winning Irish composer Emma O'Halloran and librettist Naomi Louisa O'Connell's "A Mass for Women in Bathrooms" will be presented at Opera Saratoga. This opera-theater work for three singers, an actress and electronic sound design by Alex Dowling reframes the structure of the Catholic Mass to tell an intimate family story of three sisters and their mother.

A story born from personal experience, A Mass for Women in Bathrooms examines themes of infertility, reproductive rights and dementia, while reclaiming bodily autonomy for women in a historically violent space.

The piece will feature Festival Artists Brennan Martinez, Chase Sanders and Sadie Spivey as well as Saratoga Springs-based actress Anny Holgate. Mass will be music directed by Laurie Rogers, accompanied by Abigail Wilemon on piano. Annie Saunders will direct. This project will play for two performances: June 22 at 7:30pm and June 27 at 2:00pm.

