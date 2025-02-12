2025 Rochester Fringe Festival Show Submissions to Open in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rochester Fringe Festival will open show submissions on February 25, 2025, at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in staging a show at the 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their proposals online. Applications will be accepted through April 7, 2025, at noon (ET).

Since its launch in 2012, the Rochester Fringe Festival has become New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, with nearly a million attendants and more than 6,700 performances.

“Every year audiences are energized by new and imaginative work showcased in a variety of local venues,” said Erica Fee, CEO and founding Festival Producer. “In the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the vast majority of shows are curated through our partner venues during this application process.”

Artists will have an opportunity to apply to as many of the more than 30 diverse Rochester venues and spaces as they like through a single application process. Unlike other U.S. festivals, it is free to apply.

The venue-curated shows are complemented by select shows curated separately by festival organizers to complete the Rochester Fringe experience.

The 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival run dates are September 9 – 20. The entire festival lineup will be announced in July when all tickets will be placed on sale.

“The Rochester Fringe Festival gives us a chance to bring the global stage to our community with world-class artists who provide inspiration and vibrant artistic energy,” said Alan A. Tirré, Principal, School of the Arts. “We are eagerly anticipating this year’s submissions and always look for shows that provide fresh and interesting material, plus have skill sets to share with our students! If applicants are able to share videos or reviews, as well as clearly explain how their performances fit into our four unique settings, it helps progress in the selection process.”

School of the Arts has been a Fringe show venue since the original festival in 2012.

PREPARING FRINGE SUBMISSIONS

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows. Artists are encouraged to propose their production plans to as many local Fringe venues as desired during this one application process. To help artists best complete their submissions, festival organizers are offering two upcoming informational sessions.

Meet the Venues: Learn more about Rochester Fringe Festival venues and get the opportunity to meet one-on-one with managers of some of the festival’s largest venues. rochesterfringe.com.

Sunday, February 23, 2025

1 – 2 p.m. (ET)

JCC Rochester (Lipson Lounge)

1200 Edgewood Avenue

Rochester, NY 14618

Rochester Fringe 101: Learn about all things Rochester Fringe by Festival Producer Erica Fee, including how to apply and what to expect during the application process.

Monday, February 24, 2025

Noon – 1 p.m. (ET)

Register here for Zoom webinar: Rochester Fringe Festival - Info Sessions

