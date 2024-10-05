Zecher & Zecher-Ross' FAMILY MATTERS, Celebrating Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel, to Return to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After two sold-out performances in April, MAC Award Nominee Deborah Zecher and her son, NYC music director and conductor, Joshua Zecher-Ross will bring their new cabaret show FAMILY MATTERS: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel back to Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, October 27 at 1 pm and Tuesday, November 26 at 7 pm.

FAMILY MATTERS: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel is a joyful exploration of the first family of American Musical Theater-Richard Rodgers, his daughter Mary Rodgers and her son/his grandson Adam Guettel. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein started a musical theater revolution with their production of Oklahoma in 1943 and for the next twenty years, they gave us incredible musicals like Carousel, South Pacific and The Sound of Music. We probably know Mary Rodgers best from Once Upon a Mattress and Adam Guettel is one of the great contemporary musical theater composers with his recent production of Days of Wine and Roses as well as The Light in the Piazza.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street. Reservations online at donttellmamanyc.com. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum which must include 2 drinks. Cash only. $15 Cover for MAC members. Lennie Watts directs and music direction is by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

Deborah Zecher is a two-time MAC and Broadway World nominee for her shows, ON PURPOSE and Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer-Sager and Carolyn Leigh. She travels around the country with these and other shows such as Broadway Bible, a show that combines show tunes with Bible stories. An avid student of cabaret, Deborah has participated in multiple Singnasium classes and productions as well as Il Chiostro in Venice, Italy and the Cabaret Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Center. She comes to the world of cabaret from a 35 year career as a congregational rabbi, one of the first 50 women to be ordained in this country. Her new show FAMILY MATTERS: A Celebration of All Things Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel debuted at Don't Tell Mama in April 2024. She has created this show with her son Joshua Zecher-Ross. This show is their first NYC collaboration.

Joshua is a NYC-based music director/conductor/arranger/pianist currently working on The Queen of Versailles with Stephen Schwartz and Kristin Chenowith. He is on the faculty of the New York Film Academy in their Musical Theater program. Joshua has conducted shows in regional theaters around the country and was most recently in the pit of Once Upon a One More Time. He is also music director for cabarets with Jenna Pastuszek, Kristy Cates and Michael McCorry Rose and has played for cabarets at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Green Room 42, The Laurie Beechman, Birdland, The Duplex and Feinstein's at the Nikko.

Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross will perform their cabaret show FAMILY MATTERS: A CELEBRATION OF ALL THINGS RODGERS, RODGERS & GUETTEL (Richard, Mary and Adam, that is) at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street on Sunday, October 27 at 1 PM and Tuesday, November 26 at 7 PM. Donttellmamanyc.com.

Comments