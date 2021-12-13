Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; Latest Standings Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Best Comedy Act

Dave Konig - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama 56%

Jason Kravits - OFF THE TOP! WITH JASON KRAVITS - Birdland Theater 44%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows

Christy Altomare - CHRISTY ALTOMARE - Feinstein's/54 Below 19%

Quintin Harris & Bryce Edwards - MR. HARRIS AND MR. EDWARDS - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Kristolyn Lloyd - CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL - Feinstein's/54 Below 12%

Best Director

Marc Tumminelli - FARAH ALVIN B-SIDE, ERIKA HENNINGSEN I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below 42%

Tanya Moberly - AMY BETH WILLIAMS BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN - Don't Tell Mama 15%

Elizabeth Fahsbender - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! BENEFIT FOR BROADWAY ARTS EDUCATION - The Green Room 42 13%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below 42%

Gloria Swansong - GLORIA SWANSONg IS JUDY GARLAND - The Q Club 18%

Flotilla DeBarge - CORONA AND FLO - Pangea 16%

Best Duo Show

Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker - BONNIE MILLIGAN AND NATALIE WALKER CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP - Feinstein's/54 Below 25%

Lauren Marcus & Joe Iconis - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe 17%

Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe 16%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below 35%

Jesse JP Johnson - BOY BAND PROJECT - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Donna Vivino - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 15%

Best Group Show

The Skivvies - LITTTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam 56%

Britton and The Sting - SUMMER OF LOVE - Feinstein's/54 Below 18%

Members Only Boylesque - MEMBERS ONLY BOYLESQUE: LES IS MORE - Caveat 10%

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre 33%

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 24%

Jaime Lozano - CELEBRANDO THE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH - Feinstein's/54 Below 11%

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal

Billy Stritch Trio - THE BILLY STRITCH TRIO - Birdland 34%

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio - WESTBANK DINNER SERIES - Westbank Cafe 14%

The Jazz Bandits - WESTBANK DINNER SERIES - Westbank Cafe 14%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama 33%

Robbie Rozelle - BACK IN THE BASEMENT - Feinstein's/54 Below 32%

Ariana Johns & Evangeline Johns - VANGARI, CAUTIONARY TALES - Don't Tell Mama 22%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 15%

Drew Wutke - 54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO, JUST ONE LOOK - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 10%

Tracy Stark - MEG FLATHER AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, AMI BRABSON, ALEXIS MICHELLE, GRETCHEN REINHAGEN - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below 10%

Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland 31%

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 26%

Michelle Dowdy and Drew Wutke - ROWDY DOWDY HOUR WITH MICHELLE DOWDY AND DREW WUTKE - The Q Club 19%

Best Original Song

Billy's Place by Billy Stritch - BILLY STRITCH TRIO - CD - Billy's Place and BILLY STRITCH TRIO at Birdland 21%

My Christmas Dream by Jordan Wolfe and Michelle Dowdy - JORDAN WOLFE AND MICHELLE DOWDY - Jordan Wolfe, Producer 20%

Inside by Meg Flather - MEG FLATHER - Meg Flather, Producer 15%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama 34%

Brandon James Gwinn - BRANDON JAMES GWINN AT THE PIANO - Marie's Crisis, Don't Tell Mama, The Stonewall Upstairs 16%

Michael McAssey - OPEN MIC MONDAYS - Pangea 15%

Best Record Producer

Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records 27%

Mitchell Walker, Blaine Krauss, SIXFOOT_5, Dylan Glatthorn - HAUS OF LOVE - No Reverse Records 18%

Brandon James Gwinn - LOVEFOOL - ALEXIS MICHELLE - Broadway Records 14%

Best Recording, Commercial

Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics 36%

Billy Stritch - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records 24%

Nicole Zuraitis - ALL WANDERING HEARTS - Dot Time Records 13%

Best Recording, Independent

Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser 27%

Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen - MARTY & MARISSA THE AWARD WINNING HOLIDAY ALBUM - Candy Cane Record 17%

Brandon James Gwinn - BULLIT - Indie Chameleon 12%

Best Show

Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below 37%

Klea Blackhurst - ONE OF THE GIRLS....' - Birdland 10%

Artemisia LeFay - GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST - Don't Tell Mama 10%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

STEVE DOYLE/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party 40%

JEFF KOCH, BASS - Alexis Michelle at 54 Below 23%

JOSH SAMUELS, DRUMS - Alexis Michelle at 54 Below 20%

Best Show, Celebrity

George Salazar & Joe Iconis - TWO PLAYER GAME - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Andre De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below 11%

Eva Noblezada - SO THIS IS LOVE - The Green Room 42 11%

Best Special Event, Multiple

The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland 44%

Broadway Belters - BROADWAY BELTERS LIVE! - The Green Room 42 20%

Billy Recce - SONGS FROM INDOORS - Green Room 42 14%

Best Special Event, Solo

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center 24%

Natalie Douglas - A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY - Birdland Theater 20%

Alexis Michelle - ALEXIS MICHELLE PRIDE AT 54 - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42 61%

Portable Strangers: The Salon - PORTABLE STRANGERS: THE SALON - Studios 353 39%

Best Tribute Show

Klea Blackhurst - ONE OF THE GIRLS.....' - Birdland 55%

Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama 45%

Best Vocalist

Kuhoo Verma - SOUNDS OF HEALING - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH & MICAH YOUNG AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe 13%

Natalie Douglas - A VERY NATALIE HOLIDAY - Birdland Theater 11%