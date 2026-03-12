Laurie Roldan to Bring A SONG FOR YOU: The Music of Karen Carpenter & Friends to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present the return of San Francisco Bay Area vocalist Laurie Roldan in an updated version of her concert “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter and Friends” on Thursday, April 30 at 7:00 PM. Inspired by the enchanting melodies and powerful storytelling of Karen Carpenter, Laurie and guests share a delightful evening woven through Carpenters hits such as “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Ticket to Ride,” in additions to duets that Carpenter performed with Ella Fitzgerald, Andy Williams, and Perry Como. The show will feature guest vocalists Christopher Andrew Aceves and Alexandra de Suze, in addition to a special duet with Laurie’s husband, Dan Roldan. Laurie will be joined by music director Mathew Zwiebel on piano, Mitch Bowers on drums, and Magda Kress on bass.

Last year, Roldan made her New York debut with the East Coast premiere of “A Song for You” at The Green Room 42, then returned for an encore performance at 54 Below. The Front Row Center hailed the evening as “a must-see NYC cabaret experience” and Opening Night Online called it “a genuinely personal meditation on resilience, faith, and the healing power of song.” According to All About Solo, “Echoes of Karen Carpenter’s voice can be heard in Laurie’s voice throughout the show. Roldan is clearly in her element, performing the Karen Carpenter catalogue with verve, optimism and utter delight.” BroadwayWorld raved, “Roldan has a lovely lower register, with strong resemblance to the recordings fans of The Carpenters know by heart. A joyful night of cabaret!”

Laurie Roldan

The Bay Area-based singer and actress has been a guest artist at many special events throughout the west coast, and has appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, including The Diablo Symphony, The Livermore Amador Symphony, and has also performed leading roles with a variety of Bay Area theaters. Some favorite roles include The Narrator (3 times) in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Shellie Award nominee), Percy in The Spitfire Grill (Shellie Award nominee), Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Rose in The Secret Garden, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She was also a part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A Grand Night for Singing and was featured in Laurie Sings Gershwin, appearing on a Fox KTVU news special.

After an extensive foray into musical theater, cabaret, and inspirational music, and raising her three girls, Laurie felt compelled to create a new evening to inspire people to pursue their own dreams. After several years in development, Laurie debuted “A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter” in 2021 to rave reviews at The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, CA. In 2022, Laurie debuted the Christmas version of the Karen Carpenter show and both editions have played in various Bay Area venues with continued success. Laurie was featured on KRON TV show “Live in the Bay” in 2024 to share about her show and her passion to uplift and inspire others.