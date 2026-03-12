Photos: 54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME 2 Brings Genre-Swapped Broadway Hits to the Stage

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin joined music director Julia Schade and 54 Below to present 54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME 2, a concert featuring performers from Broadway, television, and film singing genre-swapped Broadway songs. The event took place March 9 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below in New York City.

The cast included Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Julia Schade (Six Original Broadway Cast, The Perfect Fit, Chicago: Six, Peter Pan, Madagascar), Josie Axelson, Lauren Boyd (Aladdin, Hamilton, Bad Cinderella), Jaci Calderon (Purple Rain), Bridgette Caroline, Ryan Colone (Angry Alan Off-Broadway), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: The Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Kate Gaynor (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Richard Michael Gomez (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Trinity Harvey (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, A Christmas Story the Musical National Tour), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies, Matilda), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Rutka, Starry: A New Musical), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Chamberlin Little (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada’s Got Talent), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Liv Michaels, Jenny Mollet (Ragtime, Six, Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour, The Color Purple), Dev Orr (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home, Matilda the Musical, Stranger Things), Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud, Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway), Anthony Savino (The Elf on the Shelf Tour), Isabella Scolaro, Ahmad K. Simmons, Violet Tinnirello (Chasing Rainbows, Sesame Street), Lexis Trechak (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Maddie: A New Musical), and Charles Van Flaherty (355 The Musical).

The band featured Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade on keys and synthesizers, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Luke Woodle on drums, and Joan Chew on bass. Musical direction was by Turchin and Schade, with arrangements by Turchin.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME 3 is planned for a future date.

Photo Credit: Angela of York