Understudies & Alternates from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, SUNSET BOULEVARD, & More Come to Green Room 42

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING; PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL; SUNSET BOULEVARD; MOULIN ROUGE!; BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…™ to be held on Monday, August 18th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 187th edition are Nicci Claspell (Understudy for the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Shadia Fairuz (Understudy for the roles of Carmen, Pancha and Prima Fulvia in Real Women Have Curve:s The Musical), Sydney Jones (Understudy for the role of Betty Shaefer in Sunset Boulevard), Ryo Kamibayashi (Understudy for the role of Frederic in Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Omar Madden (Understudy for the role of Henry in Real Women Have Curvees: The Musical), Sophia Ramos (Understudy for the role of Omara in Buena Vista Social Club), Christopher James Tamayo (Understudy for the roles of Oliver and Gil Brentley in Maybe Happy Ending) and Ariana Burks (Special Guest) Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1335 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6401 roles in 710 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Keri Rene Fuller, Annie Funke, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Alex Joseph Grayson, Becky Gulsvig,, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Khadijah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Roibyn Hurder, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Kendra Kassebaum, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, , Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable; Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Juliette Ojeda, Brynn O’Malley Rory O’Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, ,Sydney Parra, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Jonalyn Saxer, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Jen Sese, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Eric LaJuan Summers, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan’yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past six years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42 Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.com or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. The concert will also be available via Livestream.