Tim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOES
Featuring works by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Anne Hampton Calloway, Jason Robert Brown and more.
Actor-singer-storyteller Tim Connell returns to Pangea for a third time this year with ...and so it goes... on Thursday, December 8 and Saturday, December 17, both at 7 PM. He is joined by his longtime collaborator, a Musical Director James Followell. The show is directed by Steven Petrillo.
...and so it goes... features storytelling, musicality and humor in a musical musing on life, as Connell and audience collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included are from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Anne Hampton Calloway, Jason Robert Brown and more.
Connell recently appeared on the final night of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 33rd Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center stage at Rose Hall; it was his 2nd appearance at the Cabaret Convention. He made his debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are.
For reservations call: 212-995-0900 or go to www.pangeanyc.com.
Pangea is locsted at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
