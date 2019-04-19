Tennessee Waltz And More Featured On An Evening With... Series Debut Album!

Blake Allen's hit An Evening With... Series, which plays bi-monthly at The Green Room 42, is releasing an album of acoustic arrangements from their first season entitled An Evening With... Volume 1 on April 26, 2019 on all platforms. Physical copies will also be for sale before the general public at the next installment of the series on April 25: Nat "King" and Natalie Cole.

The first single off the album is out now, a rendition of the heart wrenching Patti Page staple "Tennessee Waltz" is gorgeously sung by Kerry Conte (White Christmas) and accompanied by the blissful strums of guitarist Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill).

Arranged/Orchestrated by Allen, the EP has 8 classics originally performed by Della Reese, Mary Martin, The Sherman Brothers, Patti Page, and Peggy Lee but performed with new arrangements a modern twist, with Blake Allen on the piano, Lydia Paulos (Alice by Heart) on cello, and Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill).

Featuring such standards as "Don't Smoke in Bed" there is a never previously commercially released song by Richard Sherman, "A Kiss Goodnight," sung by runaway star Kristina Nicole Miller (The Preacher's Wife). Songs that have only ever been recorded by the original artist like "Something Has Happened" from I Do! I Do! or Della Reese's iconic "And Now" are also highlighted.

"It is not only the purpose of our series preserve not the artists that have been involved in our lives for almost a century," Allen said, "but it is even more important to find new ways to make the songs applicable to a new audience who might be hearing the music or words for the first time."

An Evening With... Volume 1 rounds out with the lovely talents of Company Members of the series, Christine de Frece (M is for Marriage) and Jordan Tyson (Folk Wandering).

The album is available for purchase here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/an-evening-with-vol-1/1458804512

The first single "Tennessee Waltz" is available for purchase here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/tennessee-waltz-feat-mike-rosengarten-single/1458560880





