THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS is Coming to 54 Below for One Night Only

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Rainbow Sun Productions in The Songs of Rankin/Bass on Friday, November 25, 2022. Rainbow Sun Productions invites you to kick-off your holiday season at Broadway's Supper Club, 54 Below, as they take you on a musical journey through the songs featured in the Rankin/Bass holiday specials!

For the first time ever, your favorite holiday songs will be performed together, live, for one night only. For over 60 years, the animated classics created by Arthur Rankin Jr, Jules Bass, and their incredible team at their production company, have inspired everyone to have a Holly Jolly Christmas. With timeless characters like Kris Kringle, Frosty the Snowman, and the Miser Brothers, these holiday figures remind us every year of the season of giving and goodwill towards all. From traditional classics to obscure gems, this cast is ready to provide you with the best holiday entertainment outside of the North Pole!

The Songs of Rankin/Bass will feature performances by: Riva Brody, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Stephen Fala, Danny Feldman, Jared Goodwin, Emily Goulazian, Christopher Hlinka, Joshua Kunafka, Madeline Kunkowski, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Lora Margerum, Michael Prescott McClure, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Spencer Petro, Allison Posner, Eric Scherer, Chandler Sinks, Sean Stephens, and Ashley Vankirk. The concert will be accompanied by Joshua Turchin. The concert was conceived by Eric Scherer and is produced by Rainbow Sun Productions Co-Creators, Katie Nail and Eric Scherer.

Put on your holiday best and join this cast of talented elves for a holiday celebration you will never forget!

The Songs of Rankin/Bass plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, November 25th, 2022. There is a $30-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country. @RainbowSunProductions

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

