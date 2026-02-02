Laura Benanti to Join 54 Below's UKC Broadway Brunch ALL UKE NEED IS LOVE

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will be joining the incredible roster of performers for the UKC Broadway Brunch: "All Uke Need Is Love" presented by 54 Below and sponsored by Bear Givers on February 8th, 2026, at 11:00 am.

Laura is known for standout performances in shows such as Gypsy, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, Into the Woods, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, plus beloved TV roles and concert work. She has been a long-time supporter of the Ukulele Kids Club and earned the Ukulele Kids Club's Philanthropist of the Year Award for her dedication to bringing music and comfort to hospitalized children.

Limited tickets remain for "All Uke Need is Love" at the UKC Broadway Brunch to support the Ukulele Kids Club's efforts to provide hospitalized and medically fragile children with ukuleles. The brunch features music direction by Joshua Turchin, who also serves as co-host alongside host Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton's longest original Broadway cast member.

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the core mission to donate ukuleles to medically fragile children and provide access to music therapy and musical resources to support their well-being. As of 2025, the UKC has donated almost 17,000 ukuleles to children in hospitals worldwide. Every $50 donation provides a child with their very own ukulele and access to the online learning platform UKC At Home!

Host: Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Matilda, Newsies) with co-host: Joshua Turchin (Wicked: For Good, The Perfect Fit (Book/Music/Lyrics), The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13 the Movie, Forbidden Broadway (Off Broadway), A Christmas Story the Musical (National Broadway Tour), Schmigadoon)

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin. The band consists of Joshua Turchin (piano), Peter Douskalis (guitar and ukulele), Luke Woodle (drums), Kat Cartusciello (bass).

In addition to special guest Laura Benanti, Thayne Jasperson, and Joshua Turchin, the cast also features, Allie Trimm (Wicked, 13: The Musical, Bye Bye Birdie), Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong, Julius Caesar- Shakespeare in the Park), Anna Zavelson (Chinese Republicans, Masquerade, The Notebook, The Light in the Piazza at New York City Center), Jenny Mollet (Ragtime, Six, The Color Purple), Gabriella Pizzolo (Stranger Things, Fun Home, Matilda), Krystal Hernandez (SIX: The Musical), Kay Sibal (SIX: The Musical), Najah Hetsberger (SIX: The Musical, & Juliet), Taylor Marie Daniel (SIX: The Musical, Once Upon A Mattress, The Heart of Rock & Roll), Gianna Yanelli (SIX: The Musical, Mean Girls), Kelsie Watts (SIX: The Musical), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Natalia Artigas (Frozen Broadway Tour, On Your Feet at Papermill Playhouse), Dance Molinari Broadway Students (Mariah Belle Williams,

Cole Bellorgey, Desi Sandoval, Ellie Joy Fortson, Ever Savage, Jordan Greenberg, Lena Josephine Marano, Mabel Danielian, Matt Brough, Nina Randazzo, Romy Fay. Sadie Rose Gubenko, and Tahliah Bergel), Annabel Liebert (UKC Teen Ambassador)

UKC Broadway was an initiative started in 2020 by Abby Jaros (Hamilton, Black Rabbit) to invite the Broadway community into the mission by turning performance into purpose through benefit events, virtual performances, and artist-led engagement. A signature event of the initiative is the UKC Broadway Cabaret, bringing performers and supporters together to raise funds for UKC's hospital and community programs in NY and beyond. UKC Broadway Brunch "ALL UKE NEED IS LOVE" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 8 at 11am. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.