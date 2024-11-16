THE DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Will Join Forces With The Alzheimer's Association

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are here, and America's Perfect Housewife, Doris Dear, is back to spread the joy with her 10th Anniversary Christmas Special, set to light up New York City once again! Continuing a cherished tradition, Doris Dear will be raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association through the sale of 2 new custom-designed pins with exclusive artwork by acclaimed artist Joe Phillips, with proceeds going directly to support research and advocacy efforts. This initiative brings deeper meaning to this festive event, allowing guests to honor their loved ones while embracing the spirit of giving.

Join Doris Dear and her incredible cast of stars for a night of holiday classics, musical magic, and plenty of surprises. This year's lineup shines brighter than ever, with celebrated guests including Leslie Carrara-Rudolph & Lolly Lardpop, Emily Kate Gentile, Those Girls, Broadway star Jana Robbins, Meg Flather, Anna Anderson, and rising talent Cooper daSilva. With direction from the award-winning musical director Blake Allen, audiences can expect a night that sparkles with nostalgia and joy, making this event the ultimate holiday gathering for friends and family.

Adding to the magic are two guest stars: on December 13th, world-renowned trumpeter Augie Haas will take the stage, bringing his masterful jazz sounds and holiday spirit. The next night, December 14th, Sean Harkness, acclaimed guitarist and multi-award-winning instrumentalist, returns to share his remarkable talent. Together, these artists will create an unforgettable holiday celebration.

As Doris Dear explains, "The holidays are a time for gathering, laughing, and remembering those we love. Raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association is especially meaningful to me because it honors my mother, Taffy, and supports vital research for those affected by this disease. I'm so grateful to our audiences for helping to make a difference, and I can't wait to celebrate this magical season with them!"

This special event has delighted audiences for a decade. Join Doris and her stellar cast for an unforgettable night filled with song, joy, and a sense of community. Don't miss your chance to experience this beloved holiday tradition that combines laughter, heartfelt moments, and the spirit of giving.

THE Doris Dear 10TH ANNIVERSARY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL will be held on December 13th and December 14th at 7pm at The Triad Theater. For tickets, visit the link below.

