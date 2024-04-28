Stephen Hanks To Host 11th Fundraising Variety Show For Democratic Candidates at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven months prior to the 2018 Midterm Elections, long-time Cabaret Show Producer, Reviewer, Publicist, and Performer Stephen Hanks launched a series of five variety shows as fundraisers for Democratic Senate, Congress, and State Legislature candidates. The critically acclaimed CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018! at Don't Tell Mama featured 28 different performers and raised more than $6,000 divided among 30 candidates. Election Day 2018 was indeed a “Blue Wave,” as the Democrats flipped 40 seats in Congress. After presenting two Blue Wave Victory Shows at Don't Tell Mama in January 2019 and one Blue Wave Greatest Hits show at Urban Stages in June 2019—all of which received rave reviews from the Cabaret press—Hanks and his “Blue Wave Group” hit the cabaret club campaign trail again in January 2020 and May 2022 with shows that raised money to support voting rights groups and Democratic candidates.

Now, Hanks has brought together a group of 16 women “Blue Wavers”—all fabulous female cabaret performers—along with Award-Winning Music Director Tracy Stark, to present BLUE WAVE 2024: NEW YORK CAN SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER on Friday, May 24, 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, NYC). Tickets are $30 with a $20 beverage minimum. Reservations can be made at: the button below or by calling 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM).

The All-Star performers lineup for BLUE WAVE 2024: NEW YORK CAN SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER features: Sandra Bargman • Rembert Block • Lane Bradbury • Blair Alexis Brown • Mary Sue Daniels • Dawn Derow • Meg Flather • Janice Hall • Rosemary Loar • Mardie Millit • N'Kenge • Karen Oberlin • Sierra Rein • Julie Reyburn • Margot Sergent • Lisa Viggiano. These terrific vocalists will be offering the audience songs about Freedom, Justice, Equality, Democracy, and the vital issues of our time.

All proceeds from this event will go to the five New York Democratic Congressional candidates running to flip seats from Republican to Democratic in districts that Joe Biden won in 2020.

For more information, contact Stephen Hanks, Cabaret Life Productions, at cabaretlifeproductions@gmail.com or 718-753-1323.

