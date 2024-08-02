Spotlight: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below in a duo show!

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

The Aug 17 performance will also be streamed live as part of our

Live at 54 Below series.

Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, the show will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

