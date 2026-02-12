Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN at Alexander Kasser Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A night with “one of Broadway’s smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim” (Philadelphia Inquirer) Tony Award winner and composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County) showcases the influences and tunes that have made him a contemporary theater icon, joined by incredible vocalists Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Nasia Thomas.

This rocking and rolling celebration of Brown's catalogue comes to New Jersey on Thursday, February 19 as part of PEAK Performances' spring series, located on the campus of Montclair State University in the Alexander Kasser Theater.

Ashley Pérez Flanagan has been seen on Broadway in Freestyle Love Supreme and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. She is a Lortel Award winner, and her Off-Broadway credits include Oratorio For Living Things, Safety Not Guaranteed, and The Connector by Jason Robert Brown.

Nasia Thomas has been recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years as a stand in for Cathy, SIX the Musical as Anne of Cleves, Caroline or Change, Ain’t Too Proud, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Off-Broadway credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, and Out of The Box Theatrics’ streamed The Last Five Years.