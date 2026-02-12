Spotlight: AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ at Arizona Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Step into 1930s Harlem at Midnight with "Ain’t Misbehavin’", now onstage at Arizona Theatre Company.



This exuberant musical revue celebrates the legendary music of Fats Waller with five extraordinary performers, a live band, dazzling costumes, and nonstop charm. Packed with swing, stride, and jazz, "Ain’t Misbehavin’" delivers a. joyful, high-energy night of song and dance that has audiences clapping along and critics raving.



Featuring beloved hits like “The Joint Is Jumpin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” and “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” this timeless production captures the wit, warmth, and irresistible rhythm of one of America’s greatest composers.



Don’t miss this crowd-pleasing celebration that feels like a night out at a Harlem jazz club.



Now playing at Arizona Theatre Company.