Special Offer: DROWNER at NextStop Theatre Company

Can classmates with opposite views on moving up in the world, learn to trust one another? In this horror-comedy, two Black college students are employed to spend summer in the upstate New York home of a white 93-year-old retired professor. The most important task of the job: watch her while she swims. Things take a drastic turn as it becomes clear that something is not right with Professor Renword. As the Professor works to complete her life memoir, she becomes increasingly haunted by her troubled past. ↓D←R←O←W←N←E←R [Renword] unfolds into a nightmare. Will the two young women find their circumstances inescapable, or will they release themselves of the inherited burdens they carry?

