Spotlight: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Hollywood Bowl

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler star in a very special concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 3. Directed and conducted live by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown in celebration of the musical’s 25th anniversary. Tickets on sale Friday, February 6 at 10 AM

The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage.