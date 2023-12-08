See Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis & More During January Jazz Weekend at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will celebrate a very special “January Jazz Weekend” with six different shows from Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 14. The weekend will feature performances by powerhouse saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman with The Darrell Green Quartet, two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings, sophisticated jazz ensemble Mike Davis and The New Wonders, renowned pianist/vocalist Billy Stritch, award-winning jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli, acclaimed trumpeter and vocalist Jumaane Smith, and Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis. Ticket prices range from $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

Camille Thurman with the Daniel Green QUARTET

Called a “classic double threat” by NPR, powerhouse saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman joins veteran drummer Darrell Green in showcasing music from their upcoming projects Fortitude: The Sarah Vaughan Centennial Project and Burt Bacharach Reimagined. From Camille's dreamy vocals, electrifying saxophone lines, and Darrell's mesmerizing rhythmic colors to dynamic interpretations of standards and originals, this fiery musical collaborative team is bound to impact the music world significantly. Renew your senses to what jazz sounds, looks, and feels like while listening to two of the most dynamic young, creative, and talented forces on the music scene.

Tickets are $20-$50

Friday, January 12 at 9:30 PM

Alphonso Horne and THE GOTHAM KINGS

Gotham Kings is a high-energy immersive jazz experience. Two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne has put together an all-star band that weaves the sound of New Orleans, funk, jazz, and hip hop to bring a celebratory spirit that uplifts the spirit. Inspired by the music of King Oliver Creole Jazz Band, Gotham Kings uses the virtuosity of the young Louis Armstrong and innovative genius of King Oliver to take you on a journey of sound that encompasses the story of jazz. The band has played in venues including Newport, Aspen, and Caramoor Jazz Festival, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more. Individually, members of the Gotham Kings have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Michael Feinstein, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Colbert Show and more!

Tickets are $20-$50

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM

Mike Davis and THE NEW WONDERS

Mike Davis – called an “eloquent trumpet prodigy” by The Wall Street Journal – has a voice beyond his years on his instrument. His playing is imbued with the sounds of prohibition-era speakeasies, Hoovervilles of the depression, and glittering jazz palaces of the swing era, creating a timeless cocktail of American music. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Mike began his trumpet instruction at age nine with Jerry Oram in Seattle and went on to study with Laurie Frink during his undergraduate years. Both encouraged his interest in early jazz styles, which led to his beginning to work professionally in New York City while still in college. He now appears regularly around New York City as the leader of the New Wonders and with Dandy Wellington and his band, Emily Asher's Garden Party, Glenn Crytzer, Terry Waldo, Baby Soda, Dan Levinson, and many other traditional jazz and swing bands. A regular at the celebrated jam session at Mona's Bar, Mike is one of the vanguard of young musicians bringing traditional jazz to the forefront of the NYC music scene.

Tickets are $20-$50

Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 PM

Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli

“Mel & Ella Swing!”

World-renowned pianist/vocalist Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. In solos and duets the pair will perform beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close for Comfort,” “Born to Be Blue”). These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music. The show features Billy Stritch on vocals and piano, Gabrielle Stravelli on vocals, Pat O'Leary on bass, and Mark McClean on drums.

Tickets are $20-$40

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM

JAZZ BRUNCH

with JUMAANE SMITH, Billy Stritch and NICOLE ZURAITIS

Catch three of the hottest jazz artists on the scene when acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and long-time Michael Bublé lead band member and soloist Jumaane Smith (“Powerhouse trumpeter” – Will Friedwald), Grammy Award-winner Billy Stritch (“One of the most entertaining singer/pianists on the planet!” – London Jazz Times) and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Zuraitis (“Supreme talent!” – All About Jazz) take the stage.

Tickets are $20-$40

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

Robert Bannon

“A Christmas Special”

*Livestream Available*

Who did not grow up with the old school 70s/80s network Christmas specials? Well, entertainer Robert Bannon brings his own take on the season to brighten up the holiday. A live band, special guests, and festive cheer galore. You will hear holiday classics, an epic diva Christmas mashup, and a medley of songs you grew up loving for the holidays. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, “Don't Save It All for Christmas Day.” Bring your partner, friends, kids, loved ones, anyone who needs some seasonal cheer and come down to the jolliest show in town.

Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM

Mark Mackillop

“Duets”

*Livestream Available*

Mark Mackillop star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with his third installment of his “Duets” series. Join him and stars from Broadway, TV and cabaret for a night of duets. Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theater. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center's Encores! series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also traveled the US performing in the national tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $393,000 for BCEFA.

Saturday, December 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

“It's A Wonderful Life”

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

STEPHANIE NAKASIAN

Celebration - A night of swing and fun

*Livestream Available*

Stephanie Nakasian is an exciting, well-seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Bringing high energy to every performance, Stephanie enthralls listeners with her pure tones and a flawless delivery, engaging them on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie is returning to New York City for the holidays with her favorite trio, comprising New York pianist Matt Baker, as well as Karl Kimmel and Alvester Garnett. Stephanie, also the mother of jazz singing sensation Veronica Swift, will be presenting an intimate evening of swinging standards with a sprinkle of holiday favorites.

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Jason Kravits

“Off the Top!”

Television and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits (“Halston,” “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” “Friends”) makes his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits uses audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You'll be on the edge of your seat... until you're rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, “Off the Top!” is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun. The evening features musical director Philip Orr, with Sean Dixon on drums, and Michael O'Brien on bass.