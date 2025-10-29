STRANGE AND UNUSUAL BROADWAY DEBUTS to be Presented at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will host a one-night-only celebration of Broadway's newest ghosts in the system - the debuting cast members of Beetlejuice! Strange and Unusual Broadway Debuts takes the stage Friday, November 28 at 10:30pm, featuring Sophie Aknin, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Abe Goldfarb, Katie Griffith, Patrick Oliver Jones, Matt Kurzyniec, Travis Mitchell, Jesse Sharp, and Julia Sunay.

This lively late-night concert shines a spotlight on the actors, swings, and understudies who made their Broadway dreams a reality with the return of Beetlejuice to the Palace Theatre. Directed and produced by Patrick Oliver Jones (Otho in Beetlejuice) with Julia Sunay (Beetlejuice's Associate Music Director) as Music Director for the evening, this show promises a mix of powerhouse vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and the joyful chaos that comes with saying "showtime!" on Broadway for the very first time.

Strange and Unusual Broadway Debuts isn't your typical cabaret-it's a vibrant night of music, memories, and behind-the-scenes moments straight from the Netherworld. In fact, the cast will be coming straight from a performance at the Palace Theater that night. Audiences will hear the very songs that helped these performers book the job, along with numbers that trace their personal paths to Broadway and the challenges they faced along the way. The result is an evening full of laughter, inspiration, and a celebration of perseverance worthy of the ghost with the most.

"These artists have poured everything into their craft," says Jones. "Some have been performing professionally for decades, others are just getting started-but this is the moment we all dreamed about. And now we get to celebrate that together, in true Beetlejuice fashion: with big voices, big laughs, and even bigger hearts."

So come for the stripes, stay for the stories, and join the company of Beetlejuice for a night that's anything but ordinary. For tickets and info go to 54below.org/Beetlejuice.