Photos: The LineUp with Susie Mosher - October 21, 2025 at the Green Room 42

The LineUp with Susie Mosher was ablaze on Tuesday, October 21 at the Green Room 42. This week’s LineUp featured a Tony winner, a tap-dancing duo, one of the Golden Kings of American entertainment, and more. The night began with the spritely Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo. With guitar in hand, he sang wonderfully about old friendships and lost childhood with shimmering tone and warmth.



The fabulous Nikki James performed a poignant Ben Folds tune from Muhammad Ali’s point of view. Her focus and command showed why she won the Tony, and her voice danced like a silver flute.

Song-and-dance duo Nic and Desi blew the doors off the joint with Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance"—and though the song said otherwise, the crowd was in love. These two shone like diamonds and tapped right into our hearts.



Singer Amy Wolk's ode to all things British had the audience howling. This unassuming woman hides a brilliant mind and razor-sharp wit that must be seen to be believed.



Clint Holmes is the definition of American Entertainment. He sings like a dream. His ease on stage, his camaraderie, and that VOICE—flexible and smooth—carried the audience away.



Singer Stella Kim wove her spell and had the room in the palm of her hand. Campbell W. Fields was fantastic. That rich, honeyed tone won the crowd over at the first note. Campbell is a newcomer to this city of dreams, and big things await. Singer Tara Martinez stunned with a transfixing "Zombie" by The Cranberries.

Last but not least, Mosher took the stage with John Boswell to perform a joyous medley from their off-the-walls comedy project Cashino, "Midler on the Roof."



The entire night featured backing from an excellent band featuring Sean Harkness (guitar), Jon Berger (drums), John Miller (bass), and Music Director Lon Hoyt (piano).

Tune in on Tuesday November 4 for the next edition of this bi-weekly show. Tickets are available on the Green Room 42’s website.

Below, see photos from October 21 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.