THE GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET Comes to 3 Dollar Bill This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glitter, glamour, and holiday mischief collide as the femme-led powerhouse Guilty Pleasures Cabaret returns with its signature seasonal spectacular, The Naughty & Nice Variety Show, for one night only at 3 Dollar Bill on Thursday, December 18 at 8:00 PM.

Blending choreography, live vocals, burlesque-infused showgirl artistry, circus flair, comedy, and classic cabaret spectacle, the Guilty Pleasures ensemble once again delivers the downtown holiday event where festive meets flirty, and seasonal cheer meets unapologetic sparkle.

THE CAST & CREATIVE

Directed & Produced by Andrea Palesh & Melissa Buriak

Featuring dancers Andrea Palesh, Melissa Buriak, Queen Irene, Rachel Caron, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, and Willow Liebowitz

Vocalists: Anna Modic Bradley, Awna Byrne, Jackson Sturkey, and Jasmine Belfast

Special Guests: Halle Augenstein, Mikey Free

This year's edition invites audiences to embrace both sides of the holiday spectrum - sugar-sweet and deliciously wicked - with high-octane dance, sparkling costumes, live vocals, and the signature Guilty Pleasures wit.

"We wanted to design a holiday show that's glamorous, joyous - and just a little bit naughty. This season at 3 Dollar Bill, we invite you to shimmy, laugh, sing, and celebrate all sides of yourself." - Andrea Palesh & Melissa Buriak, GPC Creative Team

TICKETS

General Admission: $34.95 (including fees)

Age Requirement: 21+ with valid government-issued ID required

No refunds. No re-entry.