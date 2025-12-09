Nikki M. James and Faith Prince Lead Cabaret Performance Training at 92NY

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In 2026, Broadway Tony winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, Book of Mormon) will come to The 92nd Street Y for a February weekend workshop for the first time, and Tony winner Faith Prince (Boop!, Guys and Dolls) will return for her week-long summer cabaret conference in July. Yaz Fukuoka returns as music director for the February workshop.

The deadline for applicants to participate in the Nikki M. James workshop is Feb 2, and auditors can register until Feb 26.

NIKKI M JAMES: A CABARET PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP

Fri Feb 27-Sat Feb 28

“Telling stories through song is my favorite thing in the world. I am thrilled with the opportunity to share this gift with other artists through 92NY.” —Nikki M James

Join Tony Award-winner Nikki M James, alongside award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka, for an immersive two-day workshop. The trio of artists will provide valuable insights into the art form of interpreting songs for the concert and cabaret stage. Be empowered to showcase the most authentic version of yourself onstage.

Friday night: Arrive with a song you want to sing, rehearse, and share with the class. Led by Nikki M. James and Michael Kirk Lane, you and your fellow participants will discuss the art of cabaret and approaches to it.

Saturday: You will spend the day focused on deepening song interpretation. Bring songs with personal meaning to you. Work with Nikki and Michael to refine your craft and elevate your cabaret skills. Be prepared to ask questions, step outside your comfort zone, and play. Dig deeper into your material to sharpen the honest message you share with your audience.

Pre-Screening Process: Performers interested in working with Nikki M James must complete this short pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable Participant Application Fee online ($20) no later than Mon, Feb 2 to be considered. Performers invited to work with Nikki M James will be contacted by the School of Music Office by Wed, Feb 11 and participant registration will be finalized at that time. Those not interested in performing are invited to join the workshop as auditors.

Fee for Auditors: $120 before Feb 1, $175 after Feb 1

Fee for Participants: $560

Schedule:

Fri, Feb 27, 6-9 pm

Sat, Feb 28, 10 am-1 pm, BREAK, 2-5 pm

Scholarship support for this program has been generously provided, in part, by a collaboration with The American Songbook Association. Apply for scholarship here.

92NY SUMMER CABARET CONFERENCE WITH Faith Prince

Jun 22 - Jun 26

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 10 AM - 5 PM

The 92nd Street Y School of Music invites performers to join the third annual Cabaret Conference this June. This week-long intensive offers an exceptional opportunity to study with Tony Award winner Faith Prince and award-winning cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane , Director of Cabaret Programs at the 92NY School of Music. The program will also welcome distinguished guest artists who bring a wide range of professional experience. Throughout the week, participants will take part in in-depth discussions, targeted coaching, and focused work on repertoire. The aim is to help each performer develop a clear and individual artistic point of view. Participants are encouraged to bring songs that reflect their personal story and to approach the work with openness and discipline. The week is designed to support meaningful artistic growth and to help performers advance their cabaret practice.