Interview: Anthony Nunziata's CHRISTMAS & YOU Album Release at The Laurie Beechman

This Friday, December 5 and Saturday December 6 at 7 pm, kick-off the holidays with renowned pop/jazz vocalist, songwriter and entertainer Anthony Nunziata as he serenades and transports you with brand-new songs from his new holiday album, as well as beloved Christmas classics & Italian arias. The show features Nunziata’s soaring tenor voice with a soulful take on his new original Christmas songs as well as “The Prayer,” “O Sole Mio,” “O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria,” and so much more.

We spoke with Nunziata about the new show.

Tell us a little bit about the process of putting together the new holiday songs in this album. Is it hard to find new unexplored ground to write about on that theme?

I’ve got a mini-Christmas tree in the writer’s room in my Nashville home that’s always up because that spark of inspiration to write a new Christmas song can happen anytime. Thinking about the holidays can feel like walking a familiar path…you’ve got these classic images and feelings that everyone associates with the season. But what I really love is finding a personal, fresh way into that space. It’s a fun challenge, writing holiday songs and living in a moment that feels familiar and yet says something new. For this album, it was about leaning into the emotions behind the holidays… joy, nostalgia, love… the bittersweet mix of reflection and celebration. I spent a lot of time thinking about stories and moments that people might relate to but haven’t necessarily heard in a holiday song before. The fun part is that there’s always room to explore the human side of the holidays, those tiny moments that feel really big when you take the time to listen to a lyric that opens up a part of you that has been waiting to feel.

What were some of the most rewarding things about writing these songs with the collaborators you worked with? Did anything surprise you?

The variety of genres I explore was a nice surprise! Motown to classical to country to comedy to hymns; we span the Christmas music spectrum on this one. And in a way, it reflects my artistry, exploring genres that best serve the lyric and mood of each song. This project brought together writers from all different backgrounds and experiences, even different languages. This album celebrates my long-time collaborations with Jeff Franzel, Maria Christensen, and Nina Ossoff, as well as new collaborations with Jane Bach, Peter Bliss, Rudy Perez, Levi Foster, and David Scheibner.

Who would you like to listen to this album?

This album is for anyone who wants to really feel all the feelings this time of year brings—joy, reflection, peace, love—all those feelings you want to feel in a good therapy session! Families, friends, longtime fans, and even someone who just wants to hear something new while wrapping presents or sitting by the tree—this album is for all of you.

Can you tell us a bit about what you’ll be doing at your album release shows at the Beechman?

The shows at the Laurie Beechman Theatre are going to be a real celebration. I’ll be showcasing songs from the brand-new album as well as mixing in some of my favorite holiday classics and Italian arias. Each night features a special guest—December 5th Marieann Meringolo, December 6th Janine LaManna. Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano, Peter Bliss on guitar, with special appearances by Jeff Franzel and Nina Ossoff. We’re creating an intimate vibe to showcase the “bones” of the songs so people can feel how these songs came to be before we put on a lot of production. Giving New York that Nashville/writer’s round vibe.

Aside from this album, what else have you been working on?

I’ve been keeping busy, writing every week and developing new songs for my next two albums. I’ve got exciting recording collaborations and projects and a television show that will be announced soon. Staying busy, but also making time to rest and to be with my family and friends.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

It’s been fun chatting with you! No matter the time of year, to me, it’s all about connection—celebrating love, friendship, and the little moments that matter most. This album is my way of sharing that feeling with anyone who listens. I hope it brings a little extra warmth, a little magic, and maybe a little hope. I can’t wait to see everyone on my tour and in NYC at the Beechman!

Nunziata’s album is streaming on all digital platforms. Find more information about it, and his national tour dates, on his website at www.anthonynunziata.com

Tickets to see the 12/5 and 12/6 Beechman shows are available here.