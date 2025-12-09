Photos: DOWN FOR THE COUNT At The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 presented Needs More Work Productions’ “Down For The Count” on November 29, 2025. Check out photos of the ensemble performing a variety of Broadway hits and more below.

This femme-and-LGBTQ-led ensemble breathed new life into familiar classics. From a jazzy nightclub cover of Paul Simon’s “Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover” to a soulful “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, Down For The Count invited audiences to experience beloved music in a new way.

The show starred Broadway’s Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music revival), in a display of her Sondheim expertise. The cast was completed by an ensemble of emerging NYC artists: MaKensey Kaye Alford, Gillian Mackay Brown, Victorious Collymore-Bey, Jules Curtis, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, Jennymarie Delorimier, Cassandra Elkin, Sofie Hans, Tiffany Muñoz, Lila Ashley Myers, and Kimberlie Pagán, with Raz joining as a soloist, emcee, and director. Kade De Angioletti led the ensemble as musical director.

The Green Room 42 recently celebrated its six-year anniversary as a major destination for live music, cabaret, and special events. The venue allowed audiences to experience shows featuring Broadway talent up close, with a signature atmosphere and table-side food and beverage service. Over the past five years, it hosted artists such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, and more than 5,000 others. Guests enjoyed a menu of inspired dishes, cocktails, craft beer, and curated wines. Tickets were available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 was located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.