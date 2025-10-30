Photos: Highlights from the 36th Annual Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From October 21 to 23, 2025, the 36th Annual Cabaret Convention rocked the crowds at Jazz at Lincoln Center, displaying New York City's vibrant cabaret community. The shows are presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless Songbook, and the legacy of Mabel Mercer.

This year, they presented three nights of entertainment: The Best Is Yet To Come: A Celebration of Cy Coleman (October 21), I’ve Heard That Song Before" – The Music of Jule Styne (October 22) and On the Sunny Side of the Street: A Cavalcade of Variety (October 23).

The second night, celebrating Jule Styne, was hosted by Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch and featured Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas, Christine Ebersole, Aisha de Haas, Clint Holmes, Ben Jones, Nicolas King, Karen Mason, MOIPEI, Sidney Myer, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Max Von Essen.

The third night, celebrating variety songs, was hosted by KT Sullivan and featured Christine Andreas, Ella Emberton, Bryan Eng, Melissa Errico, Eric Yves Garcia, Ali Harper, Sam Jewison, Diva LaMarr and Darnell White, Marieann Meringolo, Mardie Millit & Michael Garin, Tanya Moberly, Susie Mosher & John Boswell (Cashino), Mark Nadler, Justin Dylan Nastro, the song-and-dance double act Nic & Desi, Phillip Officer, John Michael Pitera, Stephanie Pope, Kelli Rabke*, Steve Ross, Heather Sullivan, Amra-Faye Wright, and Lady Zen.