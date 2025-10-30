Photos: Highlights from the 36th Annual Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center

The 10/21 to 10/23 shows celebrated the vibrant cabaret community. See photos from the event
From October 21 to 23, 2025, the 36th Annual Cabaret Convention rocked the crowds at Jazz at Lincoln Center, displaying New York City's vibrant cabaret community. The shows are presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and promoting the intimate art of cabaret, its timeless Songbook, and the legacy of Mabel Mercer.
This year, they presented three nights of entertainment: The Best Is Yet To Come: A Celebration of Cy Coleman (October 21), I’ve Heard That Song Before" – The Music of Jule Styne (October 22) and On the Sunny Side of the Street: A Cavalcade of Variety (October 23).
The second night, celebrating Jule Styne, was hosted by Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch and featured Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas, Christine Ebersole, Aisha de Haas, Clint Holmes, Ben Jones, Nicolas King, Karen Mason, MOIPEI, Sidney Myer, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Max Von Essen.
The third night, celebrating variety songs, was hosted by KT Sullivan and featured Christine Andreas, Ella Emberton, Bryan Eng, Melissa Errico, Eric Yves Garcia, Ali Harper, Sam Jewison, Diva LaMarr and Darnell White, Marieann Meringolo, Mardie Millit & Michael Garin, Tanya Moberly, Susie Mosher & John Boswell (Cashino), Mark Nadler, Justin Dylan Nastro, the song-and-dance double act Nic & Desi, Phillip Officer, John Michael Pitera, Stephanie Pope, Kelli Rabke*, Steve Ross, Heather Sullivan, Amra-Faye Wright, and Lady Zen.
Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation and the Cabaret Convention on their website at www.mabelmercer.org
Below, see highlights from nights two and three of this year's 2025 convention snapped by photographer Maryann Lopinto
Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Billy Stritch and Klea Blackhurst presented Karen Mason with the Donald Smith Award for excellence in Cabaret. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
MOIPEI. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
MOIPEI receiving the Iris Williams Grant. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Christine Andreas. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Melissa Errico. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Nic and Desi. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Sidney Myer. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
The entire ensemble from I've Heard That Song Before. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
Stephanie Pope. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
KT Sullivan presented Bryan Eng with the Julie Wilson Award. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto
