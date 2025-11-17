Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of ANNIE directed by Valerie Wright, choreographed by Debbie Roshe, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through January 4, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Joining the previously announced Charlotte Van Ledtje (Regional: High Society) as Annie, is Robert Gallagher (Broadway: South Pacific, Les Misérables) as Daddy Warbucks, Kendal Hartse (Broadway: SUMMER, The Donna Summer Musical) as Miss Hannigan, Cameron Anika Hill (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Elf the Musical) as Grace Farrell, Gabi Garcia (NY: FIVE The Musical Parody) as Lily and Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office) as Rooster are Lena Ballard Gross (Film: Evanescent) as Duffy, Kyra Lynn Burke (The Argyle’s The Music Man) as Mrs. Grier, Nina Cannistraci (Recent: Into the Woods) as July, Berlin Lee Charles (International Tour: Sister Act the Musical) as Bundles, Violet Winter Cilen (Netflix’s CoComelon & CoComelon Lane) as Pepper, Bobbie Celine Doherty (Off-Broadway: Smile), Arin Francis as Mrs. Pugh, Karina Gallagher (Regional: Footloose), Ayaan Geer (The Argyle’s The Music Man) as Kate, Steven Gagliano (International/National Tours: Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Bert Healy, Olivia Hellin (Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Matt Henningsen (International Tour: Pretty Woman (North America, Japan) as Drake, Madelynn Justice (The Argyle’s The Music Man), JT Langlas (Regional: Tick, Tick… BOOM!), Saki Masuda* (National Tour: The King and I), Seraphina Diane Moger (NY: Nutcracker), Ricky Moyer (Regional: The King’s Wife), James Schultz (Argyle’s The Full Monty) as FDR, Luciana Marie Scheinberg (Regional: Disaster!) as Molly, Audrey Wang (Regional: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Tessie, Ria Yamdagni (Recent: Grease), and Bogey as Sandy.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The creative team includes Director Valerie Wright, Choreographer Debbie Roshe, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner, Scenic and Projections Design by Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Wig/Hair/Make-up Design by Holly Romero, Props Design by Callie Hester, and Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, Assistant Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti*, and Technical Director is Pat Downes. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy