 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Performances run through January 4, 2026.

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of ANNIE directed by Valerie Wright, choreographed by Debbie  Roshe, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through January 4, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Joining the previously announced  Charlotte Van Ledtje (Regional:  High Society) as Annie, is Robert Gallagher (Broadway: South Pacific, Les Misérables) as  Daddy Warbucks,  Kendal Hartse (Broadway: SUMMER, The Donna Summer Musical) as  Miss Hannigan, Cameron Anika Hill (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Elf the Musical) as Grace Farrell, Gabi Garcia (NY:  FIVE The Musical Parody) as Lily and Ben Marshall (Off-Broadway: The Office) as Rooster  are Lena Ballard Gross (Film: Evanescent) as Duffy, Kyra Lynn Burke (The Argyle’s The Music Man) as Mrs. Grier, Nina Cannistraci (Recent: Into the Woods)  as July, Berlin Lee Charles (International Tour: Sister Act the Musical) as Bundles, Violet Winter Cilen (Netflix’s CoComelon & CoComelon Lane) as Pepper, Bobbie Celine Doherty (Off-Broadway: Smile), Arin Francis as Mrs. Pugh, Karina Gallagher (Regional: Footloose), Ayaan Geer (The Argyle’s The Music Man)  as Kate, Steven Gagliano (International/National Tours: Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Bert Healy, Olivia Hellin (Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Matt Henningsen (International Tour: Pretty Woman (North America, Japan) as Drake, Madelynn Justice (The Argyle’s The Music Man), JT Langlas (Regional: Tick, Tick… BOOM!), Saki Masuda* (National Tour: The King and I), Seraphina Diane Moger (NY: Nutcracker), Ricky Moyer (Regional: The King’s Wife), James Schultz (Argyle’s  The Full Monty) as FDR, Luciana Marie Scheinberg (Regional: Disaster!) as Molly, Audrey Wang (Regional: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Tessie, Ria Yamdagni (Recent: Grease), and Bogey  as Sandy. 

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas MeehanCharles Strouse, and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The creative team includes Director Valerie Wright, Choreographer Debbie Roshe, Musical Director Jonathan Brenner,  Scenic and Projections Design by Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Kimberly  O’Loughlin, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Wig/Hair/Make-up Design by Holly Romero, Props Design by Callie Hester, and Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, Assistant Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti*, and Technical Director is Pat Downes. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
The orphans that includes-Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Violet Winter Cilen, Lena Ballard Gross, Audrey Wang and Ayaan Geer

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Robert Gallagher and Cameron Anika Hill

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje, Robert Gallagher and Cameron Anika Hill

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Annie Cast take their bows

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Gabi Garcia and Ben Marshall

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Bogey and Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje, Robert Gallagher and Cameron Anika Hill

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Seraphina Diane More

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Bogey

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Audrey Wang

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Luciana Marie Scheinberg

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Madelyn Justice

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Bobbie Celine Doherty

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Lena Ballard Gross

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Nina Cannistraci

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Violet Winter Cilen

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Ayaan Geer

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Steven Gagliano

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Gabi Garcia

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Ben Marshall

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Ricky Moyer

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Berlin Lee Charles

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Matt Henningsen

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Child Guardian Bobbie Celine Doherty with the young cast of Annie that included Charlotte Van Ledtje, Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Madelyn Justice, Lena Ballard Gross, Nina Cannistraci, Seraphina Diane Moger and Violet Winter Cilen

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Kendal Hartse

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje and Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill, Charlotte Van Ledtje and Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill, Charlotte Van Ledtje and Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Kendal Hartse and Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill and Charlotte Van Ledtje

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Cameron Anika Hill

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Olivia Hellin

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
James Schultz

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Kyra Lynn Burke

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Arin Francis

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Karina Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Karina Gallagher and Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Karina Gallagher and Robert Gallagher

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Kelly Mastrangelo and Bobbie Celine Doherty Child Guardians join with with the young cast of Annie that included Charlotte Van Ledtje, Luciana Marie Scheinberg, Madelyn Justice, Lena Ballard Gross, Nina Cannistraci, Seraphina Diane Moger and Violet Winter Cilen

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
The Cast of Annie

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Ria Yamdagni

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Saki Masuda (Associate Choreographer)

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Saki Masuda

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Bobbie Celine Doherty, Kyra Lynn Burke, Arin Francis, Karina Gallagher, Ria Yamdagni, Olivia Hellin and Saki Masuda

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje and Bogey

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Charlotte Van Ledtje and Bogey

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Debbie Roshe (Choreographer/Associate Director), Valerie Wright (Director) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Debbie Roshe and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image


Christoper Salvaggio, Valerie Wright and Debbie Roshe

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Debbie Roshe and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner and the band that includes-Diane Warren, Brian Schatz, Josh Garcia, Jenna Thomas, Peter Averso, Ricky Enderle and Andrew Warren

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Callie Hester (Props Design and Production Stage Manager)

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Kaz Flood (Company Manager)

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Pat Downes

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Gabby Duarte, Daniel Vaughn, Katelyn Chiappone and Gabrielle P. Guagenti

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Nią Guzman, Amanda Scanze and Holly Romero

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Brenna Nachbar and Caitlin Winkenbach

Photos: ANNIE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Image
Matt Walsh and Andrew Paolillo


Don't Miss a Long Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos