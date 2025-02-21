Paulo Szot, Linda Eder and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

LINDA EDER – FEBRUARY 24 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: THE SONGS IN OUR HEARTS – FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cassi Mikat and William Pazdziora, the co-founders and voice teachers behind The Voice Collective, are proud to present their first studio showcase at 54 Below! TVC is one of NYC’s premier voice studios, offering cutting-edge voice training for professional singers. Built on the belief that singing is an expression of the heart and soul, TVC fosters artistry and individuality in every performer.

This showcase celebrates the incredible talent of TVC’s students, featuring a dynamic mix of original songs, popular pop/rock hits, and beloved Broadway standards. The Songs in Our Hearts captures the passion and creativity of these remarkable singers. Join us for an unforgettable evening of stunning performances and a celebration of growth and artistry! Music direction by T.C. Kincer.

Featuring Anaïs & the Hoops, Darby Bixler, Danny Blank, Casey Borghesi, Bridget Carrow, Emma Crow, Whitney Daniels, Josephine Glass, Kristin Greve, E.B. Hinnant, Avery Horton, Lauren Kampman, Mary Malaney, Ava Massaro, Hunter McCauley, Brynnan McNeill, Lauren O’Brien, Katie Schumacher, Annie Sherman, Anna Tobin, and Camille Umoff.

Joined by Jesse-Ray Leich on drums and Gene Taylor on bass. $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DORIAN HAREWOOD: SONGS FROM THE BRILL BUILDING – FEBRUARY 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Songs from the Brill Building. The multi-talented star of The Notebook recently returned to Broadway after a 45-year hiatus. His previous Broadway credits include Two Gentlemen of Verona, Don’t Call Back, The Mighty Gents, and Streamers.

“The Brill Building is where some of the most popular American songs were written. It is considered to have been the center of the American music industry that dominated the pop charts in the early 1960s. These are but a few of the wonderful songs written by this supremely talented group of writers. These are: Songs from the Brill Building.” – Dorian Harewood

Music direction by Tony Daniels. Featuring special guests Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls) and Julia Roome (“The Voice”).

Best known for his work on screen and television, Harewood first garnered attention in the ABC miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations.” He then went on to star in the ABC series “Strike Force” and the widely popular miniseries, “The Jesse Owens Story” as the titular character. In 1994, he garnered a NAACP Image Award for his role as Jazz/Blues saxophonist Clarence “Cool Papa” Charleston on the NBC series “I’ll Fly Away.” Other television credits include NBC’s “Viper,” “The Hoop Life,” and guest starring roles in such series as “Private Practice,” “Boomtown,” “Las Vegas,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Criminal Minds”, “9-1-1,” “Big Sky,” and a recurring guest starring role on “Bel-Air.” Film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Against All Odds, Sudden Death, and Showtime’s 12 Angry Men, among others.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), benefitting Altadena families who have been affected by the California wildfires.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! RASHAD MCPHERSON, FEAT. KYLE RAMAR FREEMAN & MORE – FEBRUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

New Writers at 54! Rashad McPherson will be an evening of music wherein we all share in a songwriter’s journey. The experience will include the mountaintops of accomplishment, achievement, and success; but also the valley lows of closed doors, difficult moments, and missed opportunities.

Join Rashad McPherson, his band and singers, and several special guests for a night of original music that will span genres. Giving each of us a reminder to keep believing.

Featuring Ken Alston, Jr., Kyle Ramar Freeman, and Cristina Raé. Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Jeff Huart on keys, AJ Jagannath on guitar, and Criston Oates on bass.

Also joined by supporting vocals Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthews, Alexis Tidwell, and Candida Walker.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONALEA: THE END OF THE WORLD CABARET – FEBRUARY 26 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed performer Onalea makes her 54 Below debut with The End of the World Cabaret—an evening that brings together the smoky allure of Berlin’s Weimar cabarets, the romance of Parisian salons, and the intimacy of New York’s legendary underground venues. Known for her mesmerizing performances as Hecate in Sleep No More and her celebrated vintage cabarets at the McKittrick Hotel’s Manderley Bar, Onalea delivers a spellbinding night of storytelling and song.

Featuring lush, cinematic arrangements by Emmy Award-winning producer Dave Pierce (Frank Sinatra 100, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang., Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams among other legendary performers), Onalea reimagines jazz standards, theatre classics, and contemporary ballads, including “La Vie En Rose,” “Cabaret,” and “If The World Was Ending.” Step into a world of elegance, nostalgia, and raw emotion, where every note lingers long after the final curtain call.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GAY’S DREAM: BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES WITH A GENDER-BENT TWIST – FEBRUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Glinda in Wicked was a man, or if the Witch in Into the Woods was played by a drag queen? Join us at 54 Below for A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Gender-Bent Twist, featuring male and nonbinary performers and drag artists performing songs sung by female characters in musical theater! Produced and directed by Toby Chernesky, this show celebrates the commonly felt desire to sing female songs like “Defying Gravity” or “I’m Still Hurting” in a dazzling evening of diverse performances of your favorite leading ladies like you’ve never seen before! Audiences can expect a community celebration of queeress, all types of voices, spectacle and authenticity, up-and-coming performers and your favorite NYC drag artists, all wrapped up in a beautiful bow bound to leave you gagged!

Music direction by Mason Margut. Featuring Kiki Ball-Change, Dawson Blackburn, Alberto L. Blanco, Toby Chernesky, Mo DeGreen, Bea Effay, Mack Farrar, Thomas Higgins, Thomas Horen, Diva LaMarr, Kevin T. Mazur, Melisma, August Miller, Megan Onello, Emiliano Pliego, David Postlewate, Rachel Shoenecker, and Mitchell Turner.

Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Tim Schneider on drums, and Joseph Thor on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FINISHED/UNFINISHED: THE SONGS OF JAD JACOB, FEAT. GABRIELLA PIZZOLO & MORE! – FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fresh from staging his new rock musical, composer Jad Jacob returns to New York with Finished/Unfinished, an evening of new and original music with the composer at the keys! Join Jad and a cast of familiar faces from Broadway and beyond as they bring his eclectic characters to life — from classical composers and former First Ladies, to the ambitious attendees of a South Carolina campaign rally. Jad’s award-winning scores have been heard on-screen in Never Can Say Goodbye, produced by and starring Tony® nominee Crystal-Lucas Perry; and in upcoming feature Concessions, starring Michael Madsen and Josh Hamilton. His musical Beethoven: Live In Concert is a recipient of the Al Budde Playwright Scholarship, and a finalist at Musical Theatre West’s New Works Reading Festival. Beethoven was last seen at the Green Room 42 (featuring Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Gabriella Pizzolo); and upstate this spring with Fort Salem Theater (featuring Sarah Beth Pfeifer). After several years of performing and music directing internationally in China, and across the seas of the Mediterranean and Caribbean, he’s excited for you to join him on dry land for his 54 Below debut!

Produced by Em Hausmann and Ian McQueen. Featuring RJ Christian, Blanca Del Loco, Eli Gonzalez, Collin Kilfeather, Michael Lotano, Luke Mannikus, Mars, Katryna Marttala, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Gabriella Pizzolo, Oliver Richman, Ray Robinson, Carlie Shaw, Cole Thompson, Justin Torres, Curry Whitmire, and Oscar Williams.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist. $40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT – FEBRUARY 28 & MARCH 1, 4, & 5 AT 7PM

Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS – FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars!

Join some of French Woods’s prominent alumni for this annual night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Hosted by Michael Kushner. Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner. Music directed by Josh Freilich.

Featuring Christopher Anselmo, Carlyn Barenholtz, Derek Bedell, Melody Beron, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Andrew Boorstyn, Lizzy Cenicola, Haylie Christiano, Danny Feldman, Jacob Fisch, Elkin Frank, Joshua William Gelb, Jon Gellert, Michelle Gerard, Lisa Graye, Brandon Grimes, Ray Kao, Sammi Kramer, Rebecca Kuznick, Cari Leitner, Aliza Loewy, Maya Marcus, Diane Gottschalk Murray, Nina Pelton, Juliet Perel, Jesse Rogers, Bruce Sacks, Evan Schachter, Lauren Schorr, Doug Shapiro, Erik Sherr, Cat Smith, Caroline Sorokoff, Corey Steinfast, Jill Rana Thomas, Brad Weinstock, and Lindsay Wolgel. $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees).

WOMEN DO IT BETTER: 4TH EDITION, FEAT. KIM ONAH & MORE! – MARCH 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a Women’s History Month edition of this popular series! They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York’s most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women’s rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Featuring Mackenzie Cannon, Rebecca Codas, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Joyah Dominique, Meghan Fitton, Hillary Fisher, Dorcas Leung, Miranda Luze, Paris Martino, Alisa Melendez, Jenny Mollet, Kim Onah, Sabrina Santana, Hannah T. Skokan, Brooke Sterling, Cassidy Stoner, and B Noel Thomas.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I’LL BE HERE TOMORROW: THE OPTIMISM OF JERRY HERMAN – MARCH 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage aux Folles.

Those three shows, plus many others, all emerged from the marvelous musical mind of Tony Award® winner Jerry Herman.

Join us on March 2nd for an evening of songs and stories performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring Jerry Herman’s music to vivid life.

Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the man who gave the world such musical moments as “Before The Parade Passes By,” “It’s Today,” “The Best of Times,” and many, many more!

Expect some of Jerry Herman’s favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane. Co-hosted by Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble). Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Tony Award® Honoree Gerard Alessandrini, Nick Brogan, LaDonna Burns, Mary Callanan, Eric Michael Gillett, Ryan J. Haddad, Tony Award® winner Cady Huffman, Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll, Christine Pedi, Kurt Peterson, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Robbie Rozelle, Richard Skipper, Rebecca Spigelman, Mark Waldrop, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HITS YOU’VE MISSED! FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO & MORE – MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever heard a song long forgotten and thought “I LOVE this song!! I forgot this even existed!!”? Hits You’ve Missed captures the spirit of the songs that you remember fondly, from memories of high school dances to pivotal and monumental moments in life! We cover the long list of nostalgic classics that transports you back in time, featuring throwbacks like “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, “Sweet Child O Mine” by Guns N’ Roses to “Fergalicious” by Fergie, among many others, transgressing generation. Classics like these will be performed by Broadway hopefuls and alums alike, such as Antonio Cipriano of Jagged Little Pill. We’ll be carefully curating a cast that captures the spirit of this concept while delivering a show-stopping walk down memory lane.

Produced by Maddie Russell and Heather Tatro. Featuring Delaney Brown, Shailen Patel Braun, Antonio Cipriano, Addison Clover, Brooks Gillespie, Luke Gilmore, EJ Hamilton, Shannon Kelly, Jessica Lynch, Johnny Tammaro, Kelsey Taylor, and Alison Traynor.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: THE SONGS IN OUR HEARTS February 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

DORIAN HAREWOOD: SONGS FROM THE BRILL BUILDING February 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

FINISHED/UNFINISHED: THE SONGS OF JAD JACOB February 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS February 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

I’LL BE HERE TOMORROW: THE OPTIMISM OF JERRY HERMAN March 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

