Photos: In-Depth Conversation With Marilyn Maye And Jim Caruso At Birdland

An in-depth conversation with Marilyn Maye took place on Monday night, January 5, at Birdland Jazz Club, where the legendary performer joined host Jim Caruso for an evening of stories, reflections, and music before a packed house. Check out photos from the evening.

During the wide-ranging discussion, Maye reflected on her more than nine-decade career in entertainment, which began when she was just three years old. Topics included her Grammy recognition alongside Herman’s Hermits, her experiences performing in nightclubs across multiple eras, and candid memories of club owners and venues that shaped the cabaret scene of the past. The conversation blended humor, insight, and firsthand history from one of American popular music’s most enduring voices.

Music was also part of the evening, with longtime collaborator Tedd Firth accompanying Maye at the piano. The performance moments underscored the musical vitality that has defined Maye’s career and continues to draw devoted audiences.

The event was attended by fans, colleagues, and friends, creating an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and intimate. The evening highlighted Maye’s sharp wit, storytelling instincts, and ongoing presence in the New York cabaret community.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey