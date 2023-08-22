New York Debut of THE FABULIST FOX SISTER is Coming to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York debut of The Fabulist Fox Sister, the musical comedy stage hit direct from London, for two shows on Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM. The show stars acclaimed writer and performer Michael Conley, features music by Oliver Award nominee Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley, and is produced by Alfred Taylor-Gaunt with Daniel Chowdhury.

New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. A final audience gathers to watch as she conjures some ghosts to tell the story of her life and the religion she accidentally began. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. After the show was produced around the United Kingdom, during the pandemic it was streamed live from the Southwark Playhouse, London Last year, it was revived for a sold-out run at The Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly. For more information, photos and video clips, please visit www.ffsmusical.com

The team of Bateman and Conley are the most successful musical theatre writers to emerge from their respective mothers. They are founding members of BOOK Music & Lyrics, the only professional development programme for musical theatre practitioners in the UK. Together they have written The Sorrows of Satan, Personality, Satanic Panic, and The Little Beasts, which was chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber for his new venue The Other Palace. Their concert “Together Again for the First and Last Time” played a sold-out engagement at The Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly. www.batemanandconley.com

Michael Conley is a writer and performer based in the UK. In New York he hosted the award-winning Gay & Lesbian Comedy Fest and starred in Hello, Boys!, a revue of songs he wrote with Matthew Loren Cohen. Musicals include the Off West End hits Superhero (winner of the 2018 Off West End Award for “Best New Musical”), The Sorrows of Satan, The Little Beasts and Indecent Proposal. English adaptations include Matches and The Prince and The Pauper. Plays include The Cancellation of Crispin Cox, Baubo and the Queen of the Sea and A Gay Divorce. www.themichaelconley.com

Luke Bateman is a performer and composer who has written for TV, stage and film. Luke made his West End debut in the company and as assistant MD in A Chorus of Disapproval at the Harold Pinter Theatre, directed by Sir Trevor Nunn. Musical theatre successes include the West End and Off-Broadway hit, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and the Off West End hits The Sorrows of Satan and The Little Beasts. Luke is the composer and co-writer of Oi Frog! and Friends, which toured the UK after a West End run in the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, were the show earned an Olivier Award nomination for “Best Family Show.” www.lukebateman.com

The Fabulist Fox Sister will be performed on Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29, both at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot

Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 PM

PAUL IACONO

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTV’s “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by music director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee

JOSIE DE GUZMAN

“Back Where I Started”

Directed by Gerard Alessandrini

Josie de Guzman makes her debut at the venue with a set of career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados’ Runaways and her Tony nominated portrayals of “Maria” in West Side Story and “Sarah” in Guys & Dolls to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with music direction by Larry Yurman.

Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

SAM PANCAKE

“Samboyant!”

Directed by Tom DeTrinis

The beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) will perform the New York debut of “Samboyant!” For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom DeTrinis (Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor). Sam Pancake (yes, it’s his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades.

Monday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

LINDA PURL

Through the Great American Songbook, Linda Purl explores life and love’s grand possibilities and the joy that comes from daring to chase your dreams. Purl’s extensive stage credits include roles on and off-Broadway. Linda is also known to millions for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has enjoyed recurring roles on “Homeland,” “General Hospital,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (current), and starred in numerous films and made-for-TV movies. Her concert work has been praised internationally from L.A. to Tokyo to Paris to London. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 PM

TANNER CALLICUT

From Broadway’s “PARADE”

“The Songs That Got Me Here”

Fresh on the heels of his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Tanner is thrilled to be making his solo cabaret debut. Come and get to know Tanner through stripped-down arrangements of songs that have helped shape his path and the performer he is today. Don’t miss out on this intimate evening featuring selections from both the musical theatre and pop world. Prior to Parade, Tanner spent the better part of a year traveling the country with the Hairspray national tour. Other favorite credits include West Side Story, Grease, and Pippin. Music direction and accompaniment is provided by Jacob Yates.

Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM

TREVOR ASHLEY

Australian drag and cabaret legend from

World of Wonder’s “Queen of the Universe”

Trevor Ashley makes his debut at The Green Room 42 with a new show featuring songs and stories from his hit TV show “Queen of the Universe” TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you’re a control freak with absolutely no control. Working with the sensational Brian Nash, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor brings his trademark wit and self-deprecation back to New York. Find out why fans across the globe have embraced this “Queen of the Moment,” even if Paramount Plus didn't!

Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

“CONSIDERING HELEN”

A Benefit Evening for SAGE

conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce

featuring Pixie Aventura, Amanda Duarte, Jenn Harris, James Jackson, Jr.,

Janine LaManna, John-Andrew Morrison, Sam Pancake and more

On December 5, 2011, HBO premiered one of the most significant events in modern history. The Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie supermarket scene from “Enlightened” was unleashed and the world was never the same. “Consider Helen,” the penultimate episode of the first season of “The White Lotus” creator Mike White’s Laura Dern-led dramedy, was called “a spectacularly bold scene from a spectacularly bold episode” by The AV Club And tonight, we bring it to you in all its glory. Six times. Conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce, “Considering Helen” features six pairs of Broadway, cabaret and television talents performing the scene (mostly) verbatim. With trivia, musical numbers, and a few major surprises along the way, this rowdy, off-the-wall evening celebrates one of HBO’s most beloved programs and the iconic women who made it that way: Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie.

Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

KIERAN BROWN & MATT BAKER

“Let’s Go to the Movies!”

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more. At the age of 23, rising star vocalist Brown is dazzling audiences all around NYC. With a love for Jazz, R&B, and the American Songbook, Kieran hopes to be a part of the young generation of musicians preserving and revitalizing jazz for the 21st century. Baker leads a powerful trio in New York City, which he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland.

Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

Broadway’s

SARA JEAN FORD

“An Evening with The Aging Ingénue”

Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford brings her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue” to the stage, with a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. “An Evening with The Aging Ingénue” is hosted by Sara’s fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke – a Broadway starlet all grown up – as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor and mother, all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing). Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz, sung with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul. The show is directed by Cameron Dingwall (BroadwayWorld’s “The Aging Ingénue,” Netflix’s “My Heroes Were Cowboys,” TV Land’s “Storytime”) Sara Jean Ford is an illustrious Broadway performer whose credits include: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum in Cats, Smitty in How to Succeed…, Petra in A Little Night Music, and Arlene in Finian’s Rainbow. Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast).

Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

NADIA QUINN

“Literally Anything Can Happen”

TV, film and Broadway’s fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s “Love Life,” Off-Broadway’s The Robber Bridegroom, Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) brings her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act to NYC in this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. A mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design (a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) – anything can happen in this sparkly fun evening of music and talking. Come see why critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can’t possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband). The show will feature an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!



