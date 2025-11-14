Melissa Errico, SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Melissa Errico, Sondheim Unplugged: The Final Season and more.

ONCE EVERY HUNDRED YEARS: A SONG CYCLE BY William Finn & Danny Ursetti – NOVEMBER 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below is honored to present the New York premiere of Once Every Hundred Years by two-time Tony Award® winner William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain) with music by Danny Ursetti (Regretting Almost Everything). Like all things Finn, this new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. Join us for this unique opportunity to be among the first to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.

Directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

Produced by Lauren Kahane.

Featuring Jeff Blumenkrantz, Demond Green, and Zachary Noah Piser.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Aaron Patterson: CAN I GET A WITNESS? – NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

One of Broadway’s illustrious super-swings, Aaron Patterson (Ain’t Too Proud, Hell’s Kitchen) is prepared to shift the atmosphere of 54 Below with his debut solo show, Can I Get A Witness? Join Aaron as he musically weaves together lessons and blessings; from flamboyant fetus to graceful grown man. What began as a way to connect with God, Aaron now shares to confirm and encourage everyone in attendance, so bring something to manifest. We will be knocking down Heaven’s doors!

You can expect crooning, belting, and good ol’ ministry, all working together for a collective and familiar spiritual experience. Whether you’ve got something to shake off, a dream to manifest, or a soul that needs feeding, come, get your blessing, and witness greatness.

Joined by Jeff Huart on the piano.

Featuring background vocalists Christian Brailsford and Oscar Whitney Jr..

Aaron is an Atlanta native and proud alum of Tri-Cities High School. After obtaining his BFA for Musical Theatre at the Boston Conservatory (‘21), Aaron moved to NYC to begin his Broadway career in Ain’t Too Proud. Since then you may have seen him in New York, New York! (OBC) or currently, in Hell’s Kitchen (OBC). Aaron uses his passion for music movement and storytelling to be a reflection for audiences; that they may see themselves and leave changed!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET – NOVEMBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a brand new show from Broadway legend and 54 Below favorite Lee Roy Reams!

The New York Times has called Lee Roy “Broadway’s song & dance man non pareil.” His November 18th show is all about his eight year run in the Broadway smash 42nd Street. Lee Roy will regale audiences with songs as well as intimate stories about being there firsthand for the glorious musical that brought audiences “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re In The Money,” “Go Into Your Dance,” and so much more. From his initial audition to his rehearsals with Gower Champion and the historic opening night when producer David Merrick announced Gower’s death, Lee Roy will take 54 Below audiences on the full journey of naughty, gaudy, bawdy 42nd Street. The evening will include personal never before seen photos and videos of the production numbers. So come & meet those dancing feet. On the avenue we’re taking you to….42ND STREET!!

With music director Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Lee Roy Reams is the Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street, where he originated the role of Billy Lawlor. He was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES & VOICES! JENN GRINELS – NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Grinels’ live shows are explosive and unapologetically human. Her innate ability to connect with listeners activates their deepest emotions pertaining to love, resilience, and hope.” –Glide Magazine

Jenn Grinels, powerhouse singer-songwriter and one of musical theater’s most exciting emerging voices, makes her 54 Below debut with an evening of original music. Known for her electrifying vocals, unforgettable melodies, and emotional fire, Grinels shares selections from Wakeman — her folk-rock musical featured in this year’s NAMT Festival of New Musicals — alongside bold, brand-new works currently in development. A genre-defying artist who has spent the last decade touring the country and evolving her sound through diverse projects and collaborations, Grinels brings a soulful musical style that resonates deeply. Joined by special guests, this concert marks her first-ever appearance as a theatrical composer and offers an intimate look at a dynamic artist entering a compelling new chapter.

Featuring special guests Beverly Anderson (she/her) (Once, Little Shop of Horrors, & The Wolves at The Greenhouse Cabaret), Jade McLeod (they/them) (Jagged Little Pill national tour), Ari Notartomaso (they/them) (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” Encores! Titanic), and Anne Fraser Thomas (she/her) (Queen of Versailles, Titanique off-Broadway).

Joined by Ann Klein on electric guitar.

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

Melissa Errico: THE STREISAND EFFECT – NOVEMBER 19 – 22 AT 7PM

The performance on November 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance

Melissa Errico sings Barbra Streisand! A musical marriage made in heaven, surely– The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The “Streisand Effect” is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It’s no accident that in recent years Melissa has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand’s greatest collaborators, from composer Michel Legrand to the pianist Randy Waldman, and arranger Peter Matz.

Musical direction by Barbra Streisand’s own 40-year pianist and conductor Randy Waldman, who has served as musical director for Frank Sinatra, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston, among many others. The quartet will also include Streisand’s longtime guitarist Brian Koonin. Also joined by David Finck on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

Certainly, the great songwriting team of Legrand and the Bergmans have never had two more committed interpreters, and the Legrand songbook, from “The Way He Makes Me Feel” to “The Summer Knows” will ring out, as will some of the classics that Melissa learned to love from listening to Barbra, many of whose creators became mentors of her own — from David Shire to Marvin Hamlisch, and of course, Stephen Sondheim.

But, more than just a shared songbook, there’s a shared style — a unique quality of intelligence. For there’s a second sense of the “Streisand Effect” that Melissa will explore. First named after a small internet oddity, the “Streisand Effect” has become a universal idiom for all the things we do in life that, intended to accomplish one end, end by accomplishing quite another. Everything we want, it seems, produces the opposite of what we wanted. This effect, ironically, is one of the great subjects of the songbook Errico and Streisand share, from the Lane-Lerner “What Do I Have That I Don’t Have Now?” to Sondheim’s “Send In The Clowns” — the repertory that Melissa and Barbra share turns so often on tales of love gone wrong and passions turned upon their heads and intentions turned against their makers. Selections include: “I’d Rather Be Blue,” “I Never Meant to Hurt You,” “The Summer Knows,” “Ordinary Miracles,” “Sleepin’ Bee,” and “Lazy Afternoon.”

The Streisand Effect in a life – the influence of one great singer on another. The Streisand Effect in song: the great subject of reversals and revelations. Melissa will offer us both. Streisand Effects offered in Errico Style – a not-to-be-missed one night marriage of music and minds!

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CAMPY MUSICALS (AN ENCORE) – NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Back for a second go around, 54 Sings Campy Musicals is here to grace the 54 Below stage once again! Let’s do the time warp and boogie to all of Broadway’s favorite cult classics.

Featuring songs from Bad Cinderella, Bat Boy, and even Shrek The Musical; we are going to explore the silliest, craziest, tunes in the musical theater canon. So what are you waiting for? Come settle around the campfire as we sing our favorite C-A-M-P fire songs.

Music directed by Alex Parrish.

Featuring Melissa Aliotta, Andie Angel, Allison Calabrese, Calvin Cich, Brayden Co, Kristen Das, Kourtnie Dwornikoski, Luke Gilmore, Reba Hartman, Hannah Jane Jennings, Sam Massey, Aly Marie Mazzie, Andrew McNamera, Laura Renee Mehl, Milana Rae, Erich Schleck, Evie Schuckman, Bryan Stopak, Daniela Velasquez, and Ladye Vivian.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WEDDING SINGER IN CONCERT! WITH Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – NOVEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver‘s Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the musical The Wedding Singer, based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy. The show features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Herlihy.

Adapted from the smash hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and the shoulder pads were broad. It’s 1985. Rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is riding high as New Jersey’s raddest wedding singer, until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. The only problem? Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade.

The original Broadway production was nominated for 8 Drama Desks and 5 Tony Awards®, including Best Score and Best Musical, and Actor Therapy’s Concert version is sure to bring all the high-belting, high-energy retro 80s vibes of your dreams! Just say yes to the most bodaciously romantic musical comedy in years!

Produced and directed by Actor Therapy’s Managing Director Mat Armada (Prospect Musicals’ We Foxes in Concert; The Prom in Concert, 35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, Legally Blonde in Concert; all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings The Wedding Singer will feature a number of talented Actor Therapy students and alums performing alongside musical director Jason Wetzel (Into the Woods Broadway and national tour, Merrily We Roll Along) on the piano with a 4-piece band featuring Jeremy Clayton on reeds, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, Danny Weller on bass, and Max Braunstein on drums.

Featuring Ian Allred, Mat Armada, Arden Butler Brown, Katelynn Fahrer, Hayley Brooke Feinstein, Hannah E. Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, Amelia Firestone, Emily Foley, Katie Rose Garthe, Taylor Greny, Gabrielle Gutierrez, Jade Hebling, Jenavieve Hinton, Brynn Hofmeister, Payton Kelley Homer, MJ Hughes, Amber Jonas, Kamryn Lee Koerner, Helen Krizman, Abby Lerma, Kaléa Leverette, Emma List, Hannah MacDonald, Mikey Marmann, Sylvester McCracken III, Annabell Mizrahi, Haiden Pederson, Mae Roth, Jensen Sirmon, Charlotte Topp, Chloe Vallot, Thomas Vice, Michael Jayne Walker, Lexie Watkins, and Maddy Wenig.

The Wedding Singer is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES AND VOICES! Ellen Winter – NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

“A catchy melody isn’t everything, but it sure doesn’t hurt! Ellen Winter, [is] a gender expansive Brooklyn-based composer whose music may have been the soundtrack of your favorite 2020 TikTok trend.” – Playbill Songwriter Series: The Endless Earworms of Ellen Winter

Ellen Winter, co-composer of 36 Questions and bandleader of bold off-Broadway (The Beastiary, Cold War Choir Practice, Hurricane Diane), makes their 54 Below debut in Verses and Voices. With one foot firmly planted in the theater world and the other in indie-pop, Ellen and her band weave together a night blending genre, storytelling, and flirty debauchery. Selections include dramatic interpretations of songs from her albums YIKES, Every Feeling I’ve Ever Felt braided with original music from several new works in progress – with a Sondheim song (or three) thrown in. As an extrovert with too much love to go around, Ellen will be joined on stage by fellow weirdos of the Broadway, off-Broadway, and music-making-in-a-gay-kind-of-way communities.

Featuring Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jessie Shelton, Jae W.B., and more stars to be announced!

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Sebastian Gates-Graceson, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – NOVEMBER 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! FIVE FINAL SHOWS REMAINING!

Joined by special guests Ramona Mallory, Liz McCartney, and Lucia Spina.

Featuring Evan Harrington, Tori Heinlein, Michael Maliakel, Keira Moynahan, and DeAndre Simmons.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEARA MOON: QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS CABARET – NOVEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Join Keara Moon for Quarter-Life Crisis Cabaret, a night of music, mid-twenties mayhem, and painfully relatable truths. Through a mix of pop hits and Broadway favorites, Keara unpacks the reality check that comes after college: the wrong turns, the growing pains, the people you lose, and the ones you keep — all with humor, heart, and just the right amount of exasperation.

It’s not about having it all figured out — it’s about surviving the surprises, laughing at the mess, and learning (the hard way) what’s actually worth holding onto.

So grab a drink, bring your friends who are also faking adulthood, and buckle up for a night that proves no one’s really got it together — and that’s half the fun.

Keara Moon is thrilled to make her return to the stage with her 54 Below debut. A proud graduate of the renowned LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts (Vocal Department), Keara began her journey as a performer before expanding her career behind the scenes. She was part of the producing team for the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio and worked at P3 Productions on a variety of theatrical projects. After stepping away from performing due to a vocal injury, Keara is excited to mark her comeback with Quarter-Life Crisis Cabaret — an honest, heartfelt, and hilarious celebration of growing up, hitting detours, and figuring it out as you go.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ONCE EVERY HUNDRED YEARS: A SONG CYCLE BY William Finn & Danny Ursetti November 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Aaron Patterson: CAN I GET A WITNESS? November 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET November 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

VERSES AND VOICES! JENN GRINELS November 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Melissa Errico: THE STREISAND EFFECT November 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON November 23 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)