Megan Hilty, Linda Eder, Mykal Kilgore & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below in November

DIAMOND SERIES: MEGAN HILTY-NOVEMBER 2-7 AT 8:30 PM

Join us for an intimate evening with Megan Hilty in her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. The beloved star of stage and screen brings her powerful voice and sparkling personality to a show that will feature an eclectic setlist ranging from Broadway hits to country classics and everything in between.

Already a fan favorite for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked and Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty became known to theater fans worldwide as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently, she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie Patsy & Loretta, earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. Her other television credits include recurring roles on "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce," "The Good Wife," "Braindead," and "Louie," among many others.

On stage, she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off, for which she earned nominations for the Tony®, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Megan has performed across the globe to sold-out houses including concerts with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, among many others. She has recorded three albums, Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlyle, A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty, and It Happens All The Time.

"With the most adorable, quirky personality that can somehow make you weep with a heartfelt ballad, leave you in awe at her divalicious vocal gymnastics, then have you laughing up a storm with her charming wit, Megan Hilty solidifies that she is that rare talent that can be great at anything." - Michael Quintos, BroadwayWorld

For the Diamond Series, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. To ensure an intimate, comfortable, and never-to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tickets start at $300, with premiums starting at $400. A three-course meal, non-alcoholic beverages, tax, and tip are included in the price.

MARILYN MAYE-NOVEMBER 1 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend, Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$80 cover charge. $135-$160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAME, SAME BUT DIFFERENT: THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI-NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Drew Gasparini, composer of The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical, returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate evening of music, reflection and friendship. It'll just be Drew and a band commemorating this moment of re-connection.

"To know me is to know that I'm always looking for an excuse to celebrate, and man if this isn't a moment for celebration. We made it. We can finally emerge from our cocoons to clink glasses, hug one another, and belt our faces off. If that isn't a reason to party, I don't know what is."

Featuring Drew Gasparini and backup vocalists Rozie Baker, Alexis Myles, and Keith White.

Joined by Simone Allen (piano), Ashley Baier (drums), Justin Goldner (bass), and Nate Lueck (guitars).

$45 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST-NOVEMBER 9 AT 7:00 PM

After five sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Songs by Stephen Schwartz, Scott Alan, Ryan Scott Oliver, Jeff Thomson, Jordan Mann, Ben Toth, Chad Beguelin, Michelle Elliott, Daniel Larsen, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond have been showcased at this event, hosted by special celebrity guests. Past hosts have included Patrick Cassidy (Assassins), Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Paris Barclay ("Glee," DGA President), Ben Toth (Musical Director, Kristin Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson) and Graham Phillips (13, "The Good Wife").

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow's stars.

Featuring host Devin Trey Campbell and Amanda Adams, Mary Albert, Tyrese Avery, Lukas Baeskow, Samantha Balagot, Duane Banks, Destiny Bayron, Annika Bergstrom-Shaw, Grace Benedetto, Lauren Bryant, Lindsay Canavan, Carlos Carreras, Jazlyn Carreras, Luis Chavez, Chloë Cheers, Lauren Cho, Mitchell Critelli, Christopher Cruz, Madeline Cruz, Mavelyn Cruz, Enmanuel De la Rosa, Skylar Fischer, Sloane Fischer, Abby Giansiracusa, Maeve Gillespie, Isabella Gonzalez, Nikolai Granados, Leilani Harris, Eve Johnson, Kiki Keith, Avery Knudson, Gianeé Martinez, Giselle McCraw, Grace Musante, Kaitlin Obien, Ava Loren O'Donnell, Biance Perez, Sabryna Perez, Nasir Roper, Avaree Salas, Raquel Sciacca, Amanda Swickle, Melan T, Adrian Tejada, Norberto Troncoso, Natalia Villota, Naomi Jane Voigt, Kaleab Wiggins, and Zhannz.

Hosted by Devin Trey Campbell.

$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTONIO CIPRIANO: A WISH, A PRAYER, AND A SONGBOOOK-NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:45 PM

Antonio Cipriano is back at Feinstein's/54 Below with a show where what is performed will be a surprise to everyone... even him. That's right. YOU will be choosing what you want to hear! No script, no setlist, just you and a song. Antonio and friend Tyler Capa will be flying by the seat of their pants for this one, playing all the favorites old and new. You don't want to miss it! Come out on November 9th at 9:45pm EST for a night of many surprises and a whole lot of fun!

Featuring Antonio Cipriano and special guest Tyler Capa.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SONDHEIM: I KNOW THINGS NOW-NOVEMBER 10 AT 7:00 PM

Jeff Harnar's I Know Things Now taps into Stephen Sondheim's songbook with a gender fluidity in a tapestry of songs, many originally introduced by women, that allow Mr. Harnar to express the emotional landscape of an openly gay 21st Century New Yorker. Jeff Harnar is a BroadwayWorld, MAC, Bistro and Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award winner. Music Director Jon Weber is a renowned American Jazz artist, arranger, and NPR radio host. Director Sondra Lee is a Broadway legend for her musical theater performance work, an author, and a New York director.

Directed by Sondra Lee, with music direction by Jon Weber.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF HOWARD ASHMAN-NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:45 PM

Howard Ashman was an extraordinary writer, lyricist, director, and leader in the entertainment industry, creating award-winning songs for a variety of shows, films, and television. Among his numerous creations, his most recognized projects include Little Shop of Horrors, Smile, Disney's Aladdin, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His talent was recognized through a multitude of awards and honors, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes, four Grammys, a Drama Desk Award, a London Evening Standard, and the prestigious status of Disney Legend. Howard's life would be cut short when he passed away from AIDS in March 1991. To celebrate what would be Howard's 70th birthday, an array of talent from entertainment and Broadway will come together to pay tribute to Howard's legacy, taking audiences through a musical journey to become Part of His World.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, Part of His World: The Music of Howard Ashman, and An Avengers Line. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Featuring Arielle Crosby, Danny Feldman, Liz Flemming, Sam Gravitte, Michael I Haber, Teresa Hui, Joomin Hwang, Jesse JP Johnson, Dillon Klena, Tatiana Lofton, Carrie St. Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Katie Nail, Allison Posner, Jed Resnick, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Eric Scherer, Sean Stephens, Salisha Thomas, Ben Tracy, Noah Zachary, and Blake Zolfo.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER-NOVEMBER 11-13 & FEBRUARY 3-5 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$120 cover charge. $160-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GABY ALTER: SONGS BEHIND THE WALL: AN EVENING OF NEW WORKS-NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:45 PM

Songwriter Gaby Alter (Nobody Loves You, Band Geeks, Tinkerbell & The Pirate Fairy) returns to Feinstein'/54 Below with Songs Behind The Wall: An Evening of New Works. Gaby will debut spanking new songs from Radio 930, a rock musical set in 1970s East Berlin, This Show Is Money, a docu-musical developed at the Civilians, and songs from his EP Yes Gabriel. The evening, directed by David Ruttura (School of Rock, Footloose) will run the gamut from T-Rex style rockers and intimate pop tunes to danceable bops about the monetary system, performed by a line-up of Broadway stars you won't want to miss!

Featuring Gaby Alter and special guests Amina Faye, Robert Lenzi, Billy Lewis Jr., Lauren Marcus, Grace McLean, Salena Qureshi, and Katie Travis.

Directed by David Ruttura.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN: HEART OF THE MOMENT-NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:45 PM

Having recently been showcased as one of the featured composers in the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center, Ben Caplan is bringing his fun and compelling musical stylings back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Ben and a cast of some of your favorite Broadway performers for his new song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of not so ordinary love songs dealing with lust, romance, loss, and everything in between. So grab a drink and someone you love for a night proving that love is not always flowers and chocolate hearts.

Featuring Ben Caplan and special guests PJ Adzima, Justin Albinder, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Dan DeLuca, Amy Jo Jackson, Andrew Kober, Isabelle McCalla, Shereen Pimentel, Phil Sloves, Riza Takahashi, Brynn Williams, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Produced by Jen Sandler and directed by Ben Caplan. Music direction by Ben Caplan.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA-NOVEMBER 13 & 27 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below. And now, for the first time in 18 months, we are able to bring it back!

There have been an astonishing 30 different concerts in this series (so far) - and on Sept. 23rd we are bringing you Number 31 - with today's most talented performers, all of whom are looking forward to performing in Sinatra's honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Stars to be announced!

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel. Musical direction and piano by Ross Patterson.

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATALIE WALKER: MAD SCENES-NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:45 PM

Natalie Walker has spent much of the pandemic somewhere outside of her body watching her brain shatter and reassemble and shatter and reassemble ad infinitum (Latin, highbrow...), so now the only thing that feels in any way grounding to her is to sing and/or scream in a basement and be witnessed throughout. Natalie Walker: Mad Scenes is an evening dedicated to the art of unhinging, and its first iteration in July was described by Stephen Mosher at BroadwayWorld as a "most thrilling and genius night of revelry [...] considered and considerate, created with the audience experience firmly at the forefront of an artistic mind." Now, accompanied by her beloved music director and enabler Dan Garmon, Natalie is bringing the show back for an encore to 1) prove to herself that the first time wasn't a hallucination like Ellen Burstyn's at the end of Requiem for a Dream, spoilers for Requiem for a Dream I guess and 2) take the audience on a tour from hebetude to hysteria, O'Hara to Ophelia, Lucia (opera, highbrow) to Liza, Beale to Bensimon (Housewives, highbrow, taste is meaningless) and back again.

Music direction by Dan Garmon.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY OUR WAY! A CCM CELEBRATION-NOVEMBER 15 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

America's very first musical theatre program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Ever since the program's first graduate (Tony Award® nominee Pam Myers, Class of '69) took Broadway by storm CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join a host of CCM's (and Broadway's) greatest voices as the pay tribute to Broadway's greatest songs. CCM grads scheduled to appear include Jason Graae (Wicked), Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Daniel Tweardy-Torres (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away) and more.

Featuring Brianna Barnes, Brian T. Cahill, Andrew Chappelle, Josh Daniel, Jason Graae, Alexa Green, Jessica Hendy, Lisa Howard, Blaine Alden Krauss, Lee Roy Reams, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Sharon Wheatley, and Daniel Tweardy-Torres.

Members of the Class of 2020 will be featured, including Andrew Alstat, Nick Berninger, Madison Deadman, Bailee Endebrock, Zoe Grolnick, Sam Pickart, and Erich Schleck.

Members of the Class of 2021 will be featured, including Jack Brewer, John Collins, Carina Florio, Sofie Flores, Jamie Goodson, Ben Pimental, Mikayla Renfrow, Matthew Skrovan, Quinn Surdez, Veronica Stern, Elle Zambarano, and Ethan Zeph.

$50 cover charge. $$75-90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KAREN MASON: A BIRTHDAY BASH-NOVEMBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

TIME TO CELEBRATE! In her first cabaret show in 2021, Karen Mason will ring in her birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below! It will be a night of unforgettable music, stories, laughter, and joy, and perhaps a few surprises.... because you never know what will happen with a birthday girl! Karen's all-new show will feature her favorite songs and arrangements, including "Help/Being Alive!," "Lulu's Back in Town," "Now I Have Everything/Married," including songs written by the songwriters she has known throughout her career, as well as new music chosen specifically for this celebratory night. Birthdays are about spending time with your favorite people at your favorite place, and there's no place that Karen would rather be than with you and her music on her special night. Don't miss it!

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

$65 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW SONGS FROM YOUR FAVORITE MOVIES!-NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:45 PM

Break out the popcorn for a night of madness mixing movies and original music!

In this innovative new concert, nine of the hottest and most up-and-coming musical theatre writers will be challenged to create a musical theater song from a Hollywood hit. Come see some of Broadway's brightest stars belt out brand new numbers from some of your favorite films. Romance! Comedy! Action! Suspense! Some of the greatest pieces of cinema brought to life on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage!

Walk the red carpet to 54th Street for a blockbuster evening!

The featured writers are Jaime Cepero, Joey Contreras, Timothy Huang, Joriah Kwamé, Daniel Mertzluftt and Kate Leonard, Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith, Kira Stone, Jeff Talbott and Will Van Dyke, and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti.

Hosted by Anna Roisman. Featured performers are Sam Balzac, Jennifer Blood, Brian Russell Carey, Michelle Dowdy, Blair Goldberg, Makai Hernandez, Cori Jaskier, Jaygee Macapugay, Lauren Marcus, Fergie L. Philippe, Ayla Schwartz, Phil Sloves, Eleri Ward, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Teddy Yudain.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID SABELLA SINGS KANDER & EBB: 25CHICAGO25-NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

David Sabella, original co-star in Chicago the Musical, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander and Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history as "Mary Sunshine."

Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway in the musical Chicago, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti deemed "Excellent, not good, excellent!"

In addition to originating the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of Chicago with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, James Naughton and Marcia Lewis, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy by Doug DeVita, for which he won an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award from the Fresh Fruit Festival. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher's Pet for Disney. And, as a classical singer, he starred in the title role of Giulio Cesare(Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center).

Featuring David Sabella and special guests Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CAROLE KING-NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:45 PM

Carole King will not be appearing in this event.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Carole King, paved the way for so many artists and changed music forever. Join us as some of your Broadway favorites sing some of the hits penned by King, her collaborators, colleagues and inspirations. From "Beautiful" to "You've Got a Friend" to "On Broadway" and more, you won't want to miss this magical night.

Featuring Joseph Allen, Erin Engleman, Deanna Giulietti, Eli Hamilton, Michelle Beth Herman, Natalie Jane, Kyra Kennedy, Jenna Najjar, JJ Niemann, Daniel Quadrino, Anthony Sagaria, and Brynn Williams.

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Molly Heller, with music direction by Drew Wutke.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MYKAL KILGORE-NOVEMBER 18-20 AT 7:00 PM

Grammy nominated R&B-Soul singer-songwriter, Mykal Kilgore, is ready to get back on stage and give the world all he's got! For his Feinstein's/54 Below show, Kilgore pulls his bubbly persona, the joy of the holiday season and familiar holiday nostalgia, together with his creative twist. His multi-octave vocal ability is powerful and elegant - and stretches across music genres, while his lyrics color the outlines of each of our personal experiences. This eclectic, energetic mix is guaranteed to educate, entertain, and elevate the lives of all who have the luxury of experiencing his unmatched sound.

Mykal Kilgore was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee as a singer-songwriter after attending Florida State University. This led to his growth in theatre and his start on Broadway, where he was mentored by Billy Porter, and grew as a performing artist. His credits include Motown: The Musical, "The Wiz Live!," and Hair. Mykal Kilgore has experience giving a breath-taking performance and this Feinstein's/54 Below show will be another one that allows him to spread positivity and love through his art.

$50 cover charge. $85-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN WEXLER'S SHOW CHOIR EXTRAVAGANZA-NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:45 PM

High School Competition Show Choir is a national phenomenon, catapulted by the success of "Glee." For nearly a decade, Broadway songwriter Ben Wexler (2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner) has been writing original music for show choirs throughout the country, but these songs have yet to have their New York Premiere. In Ben Wexler's Show Choir Extravaganza, these songs will be performed by the composer and special guest Denise Manning (What To Send Up) alongside current students in Ohio's Findlay First Edition show choir. The night promises the spark of young talent, power ballads, nostalgia, laughs, and plenty of sequins.

Featuring Ben Wexler and special guests Denise Manning and the Findley First Edition show choir.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXIS MICHELLE-NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

Alexis Michelle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, this time with an unabashed tribute to her first true love, BROADWAY! Join Ms. Michelle, star of TLC's "Dragnificent!" and "RuPaul's Drag Race," for an evening of her signature blend of theatrics and style! With songs made famous by Golden Era leading ladies from Lansbury to Loudon, Merman to Martin, Alexis is ready to open a new window and live, live, live! Broadway is back and so is Alexis Michelle!

Music direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Creative production by James Will McBride.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!-NOVEMBER 20 & 26 AT 9:45 PM

The November 20 performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Stars to be announced!

Produced, directed, written, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK, FEAT. MAX VON ESSEN-OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Back for a second encore! Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by musical director Alex Rybeck, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes-who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

Songs will include Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together," Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning..." and of course, look for Melissa's own Manhattan essentials, from Rodgers & Hart "Manhattan" itself through "The Way You Look Tonight," which she once danced to with her mentor in Central Park. Expect a kiss goodnight, too, and a wish for a peaceful and joyful "Autumn in New York."

Featuring Melissa Errico and Max von Esse, with Caroline Moore as Maestra Percussionist.

Music direction by Alex Rybeck.

$55 cover charge. $70-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A YEAR IN REVUE-NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as Broadway's Sam Tanabe (Allegiance, "The Good Wife") and other leading Broadway artists sing works from famous musicals and other modern Pop and R&B artists. Music directed by Patrick B. Phillips and produced by Rye Entertainment, A Year In Revue is a show that recounts the past year's events through the work of underrepresented artists in musical theater and beyond. A Year In Revue is not to be missed and will be an unforgettable evening with some of Broadways and New York's best! Patrick B. Phillips and Crystal Wright also serve as co-producers.

Featuring Jawan Jackson, Angel Lin, Grace Rivera, Sam Tanabe, Crystal Renée Wright, and Jason Yanto.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEUSSICAL REUNION CONCERT-NOVEMBER 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Seussical, the Musical is turning 21!

Members of the original Broadway cast will be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you'll find there!

Featuring

Bryan Batt, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Jenny Hill, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Mary Ann Lamb, Darren Lee, Rusty Mowery, Devin Richards, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

Music directed by David Madore. Show artwork by Justin Squigs Robertson.

$65 cover charge. $90-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OPUS TWO CELEBRATES SONDHEIM & BERNSTEIN-NOVEMBER 23 AT 7:00 PM

For one night only, internationally known Opus Two (violinist William Terwilliger & pianist Andrew Cooperstock), return to Feinstein's/54 Below for an unforgettable 90th birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from A Little Night Music, West Side Story, and Evening Primrose, plus Leonard Bernstein's Candide, Peter Pan, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Veteran Broadway director Eric Stern, who created many of the arrangements, will host this magical evening. Champions of American music, Opus Two has premiered, recorded, and performed music worldwide by Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein.

Featuring Andrew Cooperstock and William Terwilliger with special guest Elena Shaddow.

Hosted by Eric Stern.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAYBE BURKE IN MAYBZGIVING: A QUEERNUCOPIA-NOV 23 AT 9:45 PM

From the brain that brought you Love Letters to Nobody, and that Instagram post you shared once and told yourself it was activism.

Once every couple of years, Maybe Burke's birthday falls on Thanksgiving. This is not one of those years. But this year will mark Maybe's 20th anniversary with their first love, The Theatre™️. So, join Maybe as they do basically whatever they want, because that's how birthdays work. We'll take a journey through Maybe's relationship to The Theatre™️. Featuring special guests because no one likes to party alone. (Like Maybe has for several birthdays.)

We all know that Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what you have. (Also apparently a time for most of the country to ignore the fact that this land was stolen from Indigenous folks.) Maybzgiving is our way of reminding you to be thankful that you have a Maybe in your life.

You're welcome.

Featuring Maybe Burke and special guests Samy Nour Younes Figaredo (he/they) and Sushma Saha (she/they/xe/he).

Joined by Will Shishmanian (he/him) on guitar and Jayne Henson (she/her) on drums.

Musical direction by Anessa Marie.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT: AN ENCHANTED EVENING OR UNA NOCHE ENCANTADA-NOVEMBER 24, 26, & 27 AT 7:00PM & NOVEMBER 25 AT 8:00 PM

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Paulo Szot (South Pacific) and the music of theaters around the world with an encore of his sold out show An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada.

The award-winning baritone (Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Theater World) returns for his 10th engagement with Feinstein's/54 Below, this time featuring the most exuberant songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages-and much more!

A singular selection of touching and romantic songs uniquely performed with the fullness of his operatic voice combined with the intimate musicality of his native Brazil. Expect a holiday song or two to kick off the season too!

Paulo will be accompanied by the brilliant music director Luke Frazier with the inspired musicians from American Pops Orchestra.

November 25 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For the performance on Thursday, November 25, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

Joined by American Pops Orchestra.

Music direction by Luke Frazier.

$75 cover charge. $125-$130 premium seating. $25-$85 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS, STARRING KEVIN FERGUSON & FRIENDS!-NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:45 PM

The Friendsgiving Leftovers is a new holiday tradition in NYC. Feinstein's/54 Below Assistant Programming Director Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming back together for another edition.

Kevin hosts the show as his friends take turns hitting the stage singing songs all about friendship and the power of chosen family. The evening will feature a full band and fierce background singers along with surprise Broadway friends and a couple of drag queens! Expect a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like "The Friends Theme Song," "Friend Like Me" from Disney's Aladdin, "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, and so many more! The idea of chosen family is so important to an artist's journey and on this night we praise all the friends and loved ones who feel like fam! Call your best pals and buy a ticket, you're not going to miss this one!

Some of Kevin's credits include Shrek: The Musical (2017 International Tour), Hit The Wall (Off-Broadway) along with several regional theatre credits from all over the country including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls, Kiss of The Spider Woman, South Pacific, and many more! After hosting several cabarets at Feinstein's/54 Below, Kevin was inspired to start producing his own shows. During the pandemic, Kevin started his own production company dedicated to curating exciting live art. With his witty banter and very talented friends, Kevin is ready to give Feinstein's/54 Below the show they've been waiting for!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED-NOVEMBER 28 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Created and hosted by Phil Geoffrey Bond.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MAGGIE ROGERS-NOVEMBER 28 AT 9:45 PM

Maggie Rogers will not be appearing in this event.

Broadway's best celebrate Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in an evening of soulful, pop-charged hits. Maggie Rogers is one of the most influential artists of the music industry today, combining tales of identity, life, and love into energetic and relatable music. Enjoy some of your witchy feminist favorites, including "Light On," "Alaska," "Say It," "Falling Water," and more. Featuring a star-studded Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Krystina Alabado, Carly Blane, Jane Bruce, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Sean Doherty, Damon J. Gillespie, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Erika Henningsen, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Adam J. Levy, Kristolyn Lloyd, Daniel Quadrino, Kyle Sherman, and Allie Trimm.

Produced by Charlie Sirmaian, with music direction by Conor Keelan.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS WITH LUANN DE LESSEPS-NOVEMBER 30 & DECEMBER 2, 3, 6-9, & 13 at 7:00 PM

Yes, the rumors are true! Luann de Lesseps is returning to Feinstein's/54 Below! Everyone's favorite Countess is back for an evening of festive glitz and glamour. If there's anything that's a guaranteed good time, it's seeing Luann de Lesseps, star of one of the most successful franchises in television history, "The Real Housewives of New York," Luann de Lesseps was just ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all housewives across all franchised cities. Media personality, author, actress and singer-turned-Cabaret Queen, has played to sold-out crowds across the country, and now she will ring in the Holiday Season with her own special brand of cheer. The show will be helmed by popular director, Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Donny & Marie) and the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole) serves as her Musical Director/Arranger. Yes, it's ALL NEW! And "The Countess" is promising plenty of fun, great music and, of course, surprises. Luann has a new Christmas song in her bag of goodies and, of course, it's sure to hit iTunes popular playlists. The new song, "WHAT DO I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS?" is written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stritch. With 13 Seasons of Reality TV behind her, there's plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the girl, herself. Luann de Lesseps has had a unique and extraordinary global career before audiences discovered her on the #RHONY Bravo.

In early 2018, de Lesseps first headlined her wildly popular cabaret show at Manhattan institution Feinstein's/54 Below and around the country to sold-out performances. The elegant and stunning de Lesseps performed a range of pop tunes as well as her own original, dance floor chart-topping hit songs, "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic, C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," "Viva La Diva," and "Feelin' Jovani," for a surprising showcase of charisma, charm and magnetic stage presence. There is no doubt when she walks onto the stage, that you are in the hands of a talented lady for an evening you won't forget. It's time to dust off the diamonds and tiaras, because #AVeryCountessChristmas is one stylish night out you won't want to miss and experience with friends and fans who come from all over the world to see Luann de Lesseps LIVE!

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with music direction and arrangements by Billy Stritch.

$130 cover charge. $185-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLAS DROMARD AND DESIRÉE DAVAR: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE-NOVEMBER 30 AT 10:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar join forces to bring Superheroes in Love to Feinstein's/54 Below! Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Disney's Mary Poppins, Wicked, and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo will share their intimate story of how they met, fell in love, and how their love blossomed through an evening of song and dance. Featuring a range of songs from classic Broadway to pop music, mixed with a few surprises, this love story is one not to be missed. Come spend a night with these Broadway superheroes to celebrate life, love and the start of the holidays!!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-NOVEMBER 1, 17, 20, 22, & 30

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI: SAME, SAME BUT DIFFERENT: November 1 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $15

DAVID SABELLA SINGS KANDER & EBB: 25CHICAGO25: November 17 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!: November 20 at 9:45 PM / Tickets TBD

SEUSSICAL REUNION CONCERT: November 22 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

NICOLAS DROMARD & DESIRÉE DAVAR: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: November 30 at 10:00 PM / Tickets $15

