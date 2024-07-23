Derek Klena, Jenn Colella & More to Star in Tom Kitt's THE TRUNK SONGS at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt on September 8 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Tue, Jul 23 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Mon, Jul 29 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/TomKitt.

Looking back on his work in the theater and beyond, Tom Kitt has written a number of songs that have been placed in what writers refer to as “the trunk.” Some were songs that were cut from shows, some from projects that are still in development. But there are a number of these songs that he truly loves and has always wanted to share publicly. And so, joined by a group of extraordinarily talented friends, the Pulitzer Prize winner invites you to join him for an evening of stories and performances in celebration of these “trunk songs,” that thankfully for him, at least for an evening, will be let out.

Featuring special guests Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Elizabeth Gillies, Tony Award® winner Lena Hall, Michael Kitt, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena, Solea Pfeiffer, Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers, Abby Quinn, and more stars to be announced!

Tom Kitt: The Trunk Songs plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8 at 7pm. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TomKitt. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.



