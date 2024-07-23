Matt Doyle & Max Clayton to be Featured in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Matt Doyle (Tony Award winner for his performance in the revival of Company) and Max Clayton (Broadway’s Chicago, The Music Man, Moulin Rouge) will headline the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 54 Below. This event is a rare opportunity to see Max and Matt share the stage as they perform songs from their illustrious careers including material from Company, Crazy For You, The Music Man, and Spring Awakening.

The evening begins with a champagne reception at 5:30pm followed by the event program and performance at 6:30pm, accompanied by a dinner with wine pairings. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosts the evening.

The PopsEd alumni ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program, will also perform. Kids on Stageprovides students who live across all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support our PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

The New York Pops’ 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Merry and Bright featuring Jessica Vosk on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari, and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Event Information

The New York Pops Underground

Featuring Matt Doyle and Max Clayton

Hosted by Steven Reineke

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble

54 Below

254 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Monday, October 7, 2024

5:30pm Champagne Reception

6:30pm Performance and Dinner

Link: https://newyorkpops.org/cabaret2024

Tickets are available through The New York Pops’ office at 212-765-7677 or online at newyorkpops.org.

