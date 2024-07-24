Nyla Watson Brings AN ODE TO AUDRA to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Hadestown star Nyla Watson in An Ode to Audra on Sunday, August 18 at 9:30pm with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET.

Lotte Lenya Competition 1st Prize recipient Nyla Watson (Waitress, national tours of Hadestown, Wicked, and The Color Purple), one of Broadway’s next class of starlets, makes her NYC cabaret debut at 54 Below with An Ode to Audra. Nyla, a Cleveland-born NYC-based actor, concert artist, voice and acting coach, last seen on tour with Hadestown playing Fate 2 and covering Persephone is ready to celebrate. After ten years in NYC, almost a decade of abstinence, a reintroduction to the industry, and a host of other personal and professional accomplishments, it’s time to give credit and gratitude to the voice that gave Nyla the permission to be, Audra McDonald. Singing some of McDonald’s most acclaimed selections from George Gershwin to Stephen Sondheim, come and witness one of NYC’s best cross-trained voices give honor where it is most certainly due. Count on some surprises and maybe even a mash-up or two.

A Note from Nyla: I wanted to begin my feature concert journey with a huge THANK YOU! I wanted to honor the shoulders on which I stand. Flowers deserve to be delivered, smelled and savored through warm nostrils of the deserved one. Don’t get me wrong, all the amazing woman who have shaped my voice and career all deserve flowers upon flowers but every song, every memory, every early moment that melted my heart and made me fall in love with Broadway, led me back to Audra McDonald. She has been my guiding light. I have such profound love for Lillias White and Leslie Uggams, for Tonya Pinkins, Heather Headley and LaChanze, for even Kathleen Battle, Leontyne Price and Harolyn Blackwell but no one shaped my specific voice quite like Audra. Audra McDonald is one of one in my story. No one gave me permission to use it all, be it all, access it all quite like Audra McDonald. What a thrill that the most decorated performer in our art form is a black woman who uses every ounce of her technical skill to take our breath away, transporting us to worlds where black skin sometimes only existed there because she was on stage making it so. She is the pillar of excellence that I needed to even understand what was possible for my vessel and for that, I surrender to her my first live feature concert in New York City.

Singing songs from all the prominent performances and collaborations, we will journey through how I found Audra and how she became a staple, a legend in our community. All the iconic moments will be highlighted and even some deep cuts and a few wild cards. Supported vocally by Michael Wordly and Shayla Brielle G. and musically by Brandon Jackson, this is night of all nights. An Ode to Audra need not be missed.

Nyla Watson in An Ode to Audra plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, August 18th 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Nyla Watson

Giving all glory to God, Nyla Watson is a dedicated actor, concert artist, voice teacher, voice and acting coach and competition singer in the New York City community. She is founder and CEO of Queen Studios of Voice and Acting, a NYC-based in-person and virtual studio and production company that molds the next generation of artists. Notable performances - Broadway: Waitress with Sara Bareilles, PBS’ ShowBoat: Live at Lincoln Center with Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Fred Willard. Off Broadway: Black No More - written by and performed with Black Thought (The Roots), Gigantic the Musical. National tours: Hadestown, Wicked, The Color Purple.

Nyla had the privilege of celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the musical Oklahoma! with the Rodgers and Hammerstein estate as a feature soloist in their concert at the 92Y. She is also the proudest graduate of both Baldwin Wallace University and New York University, earning a Bachelors and Masters in Music Theater, respectively. Nyla was also blessed to have played the roles of Mama Rose in Gypsy and Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes during her time at NYU. Queen Studios of Voice and Acting - her studio and production company - has produced countless successful and sold out concerts and masterclasses around the nation. She attributes her success to her Christian faith, her parents, her education and her professional and personal influences. For all things Nyla Watson, you can keep up with her at www.queennyla.com or connect personally on Instagram at @brandnewnyla. Acts 4:7-12.





