Lynda Rodolitz Brings ANIMAL MAGNETISM Back To Don't Tell Mama

Lynda Rodolitz, the 2018 winner of Mama's Next BIG Act, will reprise her show Animal Magnetismat Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, November 6at 7 PM and Sunday, November 10 at 4 PM. When she grew frustrated with the dating advice she was getting, Rodolitz turned to the animal kingdom to see what could be learned. Perhaps animals held the key to lasting happy relationships. The show is full of fascinating facts, great songs and lots of laughs along the way. Animal Magnetism is directed by Lennie Watts with Steven Ray Watkins as Musical Director. The show will feature Matt Scharfglass on bass and Don Kelly on percussion.

The performance on Nov 6 (her birthday!) will be a benefit for Singnasium, an organization founded by Lennie Watts as a place for artists and singers to fully explore their creative selves.

Lynda Rodolitz is an actress and singer who was a member of an experimental theatre company, did stand-up comedy for several years and has appeared in many solo and group cabaret shows at venues around town. Her last show Lynda Rodolitzis Off Her Rocker was a 2017 MAC Award nominee for Musical Comedy Performance. She also appeared in 4 Women, 4 Stories which had sold out runs at Don't Tell Mama in May and September.

Animal Magnetism is at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY, on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 PM and Sunday, November 10 at 4 PM. Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com or 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.





