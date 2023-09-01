Kate Rockwell, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More to Sing ABBA at 54 Below

54 Below will present 54 Sings ABBA on September 25th, 2023 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry’s most prolific artists with some of Broadway’s hottest stars from & Juliet, Titanique, Back to the Future, and more!

Here we go again! The music of legendary Swedish pop sensation ABBA returns to 54 Below for one night only! Come dance, jive, and have the time of your life alongside some of Broadway’s best as they sing through the group’s classic songbook, from “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper” to “Angel Eyes” and “Why Did It Have to Be Me.” My my, how can you resist it?

The cast includes Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy), Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok), Olivia Donalson (Six), Jasmine Forsberg (Here Lies Love, Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods), Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future), Jeigh Madjus (Here Lies Love), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Niki Metcalf (Hairspray), Joel Meyers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Titanique), Becca Petersen (Back to the Future), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Veronica Stern (Anastasia), Ben Jackson Walker(& Juliet), Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), and Brittany Zeinstra (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Beyonce, & The Players) with music direction by Danny K. Bernstein.

54 Sings ABBA plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 25th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), and premiums are $75 ($83 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.