BROADWAY GOES BOSSA: VOLUME II Comes to the Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Broadway Goes Bossa on January 16th, 2026 at 7 PM. Join in for a night of never before heard arrangements of your favorite Broadway songs... in the jazz style, Bossa Nova!

As you’re transported to an underground jazz club, you’ll be hearing songs such as Bossa ballads such as Dancing Through Life... or up-tempo Latin Bossa like Music, Money, Love. Produced by "The Notebook's" Juliette Ojeda and "What If's" Jorden Amir, this fancy night is one you'll never forget!

Music Directed by Jorden Amir, with arrangements by Jorden Amir, Jayla McLennan, Naaman Wheeler, and more.

Broadway Goes Bossa plays at The Green Room 42 on January 16th, 2026. Tickets are available starting at $31, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Featuring: Faith Alhadeff, Senzel Ahmady, Angelina Amato, Bryson Battle, Rachel Da Silva, Isabela Garcia, Sarah Isola, Amelie Jacobs, Isabel Leoni, Michael Moretti, Adi Roy, Emilia Tagliani