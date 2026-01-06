BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL To Return To 54 Below This Week

Click Here for More on 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below with a special performance featuring a guest appearance by Krystal Mackie. The show will be presented Sunday, January 11 at 9:30 p.m. at the cabaret venue in New York City.

The performance will feature The Phony Awards, the company’s long-running improvised awards show format. During the evening, audience members submit fictional song titles, which are transformed live onstage into original musical numbers. The audience then selects a favorite song, which becomes the basis for a fully improvised musical created in real time.

Krystal Mackie’s Broadway credits include Gypsy (2024 revival), MJ the Musical, and Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, as well as the first national tour of Hamilton. The January 11 performance will mark her guest appearance with the company.

The show will be emceed by Liz Coin with music direction by Gary Adler. The performing cast will include Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, Heidi Gleichauf, and Pat Swearingen.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL

Since launching in 2011, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and internationally. When not on tour, the company performs regularly at 54 Below, where it has appeared since 2022. The show has received a MAC Award and has been presented at Off-Broadway and cabaret venues across New York City.

TICKETS

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical will be performed Sunday, January 11 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office and website.