Julia Van Cartier to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present Julia Van Cartier - recently voted "New York's Next Top Drag Queen (All Star Edition)" - in her latest foray onto the cabaret stage "I'm Not Myself Tonight" on Saturday, June 4 at 7:00 PM. Using songs drawn from Broadway, bossa nova, country, Disney, jazz, and funk to explore and embrace her past, she lets the audience escape into her storied life and leave their cares behind. Along with her band, music director Yasuhiko Fukuoka, director Gerry Geddes and glamorous guest star Tetiana Maria ("Canadian Idol"), Julia will offer a multicultural mélange of lip-sync, live singing, dancing, storytelling, and laughs as she recounts her journey from a small farm in Iowa to an elegant high rise in Manhattan. Tickets are $40-60, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. A livestream option is available for $19. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.



Julia Van Cartier has been on stage her entire life but has for the last two decades has been performing in heels and a corset to the delight of audiences in Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, Madrid, Disney World, Celebrity Cruise Line, and, of course, New York City. Her Christmas extravaganza, We 3 Queens, is legendary. Julia plays to sell-out crowds wherever and whenever she appears and is living proof that "you can take the girl out of the country...and she'll be just fine!"

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Sunday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (EVERY OTHER WEEKEND)

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN, featuring TED NASH

Ted Nash pays tribute to one of the most famous collaborations in Jazz history, that of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Backed by his working band and with the help of the talented young vocalist Chris McDole, Ted will bring you a night of romance in Jazz.

Friday, June 17 at 7:00 PM

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE

Making their Chelsea Table + Stage debut, "Swingin' with the Mouse" returns to NYC with the happiest jazz show on earth! Join host Pablo Rossil and a group of local jazz talent as they play reimagined Disney hits. A night of fun music and comedy, you never know which Disney legend will join us next... The Swingin' with the Music band reimagines beloved and lesser-known songs through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians to audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together is the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. Previous participants include Keith David, Garrett Clayton, Deedee Magno Hall, Emma Hunton, among other beloved Disney project alum.

Saturday, June 25 at 7:00 PM

CT+S BLOCK PARTY: 80s NIGHT

Jump in our Delorean, we're taking a totally rad musical trip back to the 80s at our first-ever Chelsea Table + Stage Block Party, 80s Night! Take off your scrunchies and let your hair fly loose to the sounds of Prince, Madonna, Duran Duran, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Journey, and many more! It's gonna be most excellent!

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM

RUSS ANIXTER'S HIPPIE BIG BAND

Russ Anixter's Hippie Big Band reimagines The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, Little Feat, Led Zeppelin, Weather Report, and even Miles Davis. It's all brilliantly fused together and performed by this eclectic 11-piece seriously rockin' big band. Russ has been a fixture in the music scene for the last 30 years as a music copyist and arranger, preparing music for large jazz ensembles, orchestras, studio recordings, and musical theater. The Hippie Big Band is composed of the city's finest studio, jazz and Broadway musicians. Collectively, band members have played with diverse artists such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, They Might Be Giants, Natalie Cole, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, David Byrne, Quincy Jones, The Mingus Big Band, The Gil Evans Orchestra, NYC Ballet, and The Metropolitan Orchestra.

Monday, July 18 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA -The 80th BIRTHDAY TOUR

starring Steven Brinberg

Celebrating Barbra Streisand's 80th Birthday, her foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, songs from her latest album, commemorates the recent 50th anniversaries of her first three movie musicals as well as songs she never sang....as a bonus, Brinberg offers up a few other vocal impressions and several special guest stars. Steven Brinberg has been performing his live vocal impression of Streisand around the world for several decades. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

This edgy and improvisational foursome is led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.