Jon Batiste Makes CafÃ© Carlyle Debut

Revered jazz performer Jon Batiste makes his Café Carlyle debut, September 24-28. Born into a long lineage of Louisiana musicians, Jon Batiste is a globally celebrated musician, educator, bandleader and television personality whose musical skill, artistic vision and exuberant charisma has made him a triple threat and the newly "crowned prince of jazz." Jon delicately balances a demanding schedule on screen and on stage -- which includes his role as Bandleader and Musical Director with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jon released his debut solo album, Hollywood Africans, in 2018. The track "St. James Infirmary" was nominated for a GRAMMY, and the record was nominated for an NAACP Image award for Best Jazz album.

Strongly committed to philanthropy, education and mentoring of young musicians, Jon has led his own Social Music Residency and Mentoring Program sponsored by Chase, as well as hundreds of master classes throughout the world. Jon is currently the Artistic Director at Large of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Musical Director for The Atlantic. His accolades also can't go unnoticed - he's been awarded the American Jazz Museum Lifetime Achievement Award, the Harry Chapin ASCAP Humanitarian Award and made the coveted Forbes "30 under 30" list.

Jon is also an exemplary brand ambassador - he's been featured in campaigns for Chase Bank, the Apple Watch, Lincoln Continental and numerous fashion brands including Polo Ralph Lauren Black Label, Bonobos, Frye, Kate Spade, Jack Spade | Barneys, Nordstrom and H&M. Jon has worked with legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and his personal style has been profiled in numerous fashion publications including GQ, Vanity Fair, CR Fashion Book, Esquire and Vogue. Jon has received both his undergraduate and Master's degrees in piano from the Juilliard School. He currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm; and a Saturday late show at 10:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $115 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $165. Weekend pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $190. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

