Janice McCune Makes Solo Cabaret Debut In LET'S START TOMORROW TONIGHT! At Don't Tell Mama

This Spring, after a lifetime of singing, Janice McCune will make her solo cabaret debut in Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight!, at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, May 3 at 1:00 PM.

A solo cabaret debut exploring the power and magic of music through the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more!

Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight!

Thursday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 29 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 3 @ 1:00 pm

Vocals: Janice McCune

Musical Director / Piano: John Fischer

Bass: Chris Bonner

Drums: Zachary Eldridge

Director: Lennie Watts

Don't Tell Mama

343 W. 46th Street, NYC 10036

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/

$20 cover ($15 MAC Members) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.

Music has a way of pointing us in the right direction — if we're willing to listen. In her solo cabaret debut, Janice McCune shares the songs that have nudged, challenged, and encouraged her along the way. With warmth and wit, she explores the magic of letting music be her guide. With musical director John Fischer on piano, Chris Bonner on bass, and Zachary Eldridge on drums, Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight! features songs of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Stephen Sondheim, Rod Temperton and more! Directed by Lennie Watts.

Janice McCune was born to sing! In her early years in Connecticut, McCune went from church and school choirs to community musical theater and weekly jazz jams. In NYC, from 2007-2017, she performed in group shows at Don't Tell Mama and The Duplex via Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop. In 2018, she was a finalist in the 5th Annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" at Triad Theater, produced by The Three Tomatoes, a digital lifestyle magazine for “women who aren't kids.” In 2022, she was a Cabaret Fellow at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and began performing with Singnasium's Cab Lab. In addition to multiple group shows in NYC, McCune has performed at The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown, CT, with the Dave Sergio Jazz Trio, and at Act2PV in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the Fiesta De Cabaret Workshop.

Comments