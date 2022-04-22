Jane Monheit, Daniel Glass Trio & More Upcoming at Birdland

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jane Monheit, Meg Okura Pan Asian Jazz Ensemble, Bill Charlap Trio and Solo and Andy Farber Big Band.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find Daniel Glass Trio, Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra, Anaïs Reno Quartet, Lauren Henderson Quartet and Steve Slagle Band.

Regular events include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Ensemble.

April 26-30 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/26-28); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/29-30) - Birdland Jazz Club



Jane Monheit

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

With a robust, sultry tone and an uplifting stage presence, Jane Monheit has become a household name among contemporary jazz fans over the last 15 years, who have come to identify her with the living tradition of swinging vocalists. Performing standards from the Great American Songbook in a way that is both all her own and yet deeply dedicated to the great achievements of the master singers, Monheit has been the vocalist of choice on recordings by the great Terence Blanchard (Let's Get Lost), Tom Harrell (Wise Children), Harold Mabern (Afro Blue), David Benoit (Two in Love and Believe) and others. As a leader, she has released 13 full-length albums; and for this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, she celebrates the release of her new album on Club44 records, Come What May (2021). As her first recording in five years, Come What May sees Monheit at her peak: sharpened by years on the road, and yet calm, since pandemic touring schedules have allowed her to stay more frequently inside, nourished by the closeness to her loved ones. Performing with her long-time group that features her husband, Rick Montalbano, on drums as well as Michael Kanan on piano and Miles Okazaki on guitar, Monheit will bring this new record to life for Birdland audiences.



April 27 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater



David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 27 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event



Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world.

Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday @ 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, "The Frank Vignola/Jimmy Bruno Quartet" featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the Standards repertoire + special guests: John DiMartino (4/6), Aaron Weinstein (4/13), Olli Soikkeli (4/20, Dave Stryker* (4/27), Martin Taylor (5/4). *The last Wednesday of the month is "Solo Guitar Night," a Round-Robin of unaccompanied solo, duo, and trio guitar performances.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 28 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Daniel Glass Trio

Drummer, historian, author, and world-class showman Daniel Glass first came to public prominence after his long-time band, The Royal Crown Revue, rocked audiences the world over in the infamous swing dance from Jim Carrey's The Mask. Glass has become synonymous with the swing dance revival that has animated thousands across the globe. His work, however, is broad in nature: he performs, of course, with Jim Caruso's Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland; he has performed as a sideman with Bette Midler, Freddie Cole, KISS's Gene Simmons, James Brown, the B52s, and Marilyn Maye (the list really goes on and on); he was twice voted one of the top 5 R&B drummers in the world in both Modern Drummer and DRUM! magazine polls; and he has published 5 books and 3 DVDs, making him one of the most sought-after drumming educators in the world. Daniel's love for and vast experience in jazz music led him to establish jazz workshops which he has hosted since 2016 in New York City, lasting 4 days and drawing students from across continents; and in 2021, his Daniel Glass European Jazz Intensive launched in Frankfurt, Germany while his school DrummingInMotion.com launched online. Glass brings a jazz trio to Birdland Theater; he is sure to rouse audiences with his spectacular playing.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 29 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 29-May 1 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra

One of the most peculiar, eye-popping, truly virtuosic, uncompromisingly glorious, absolutely renegade figures in contemporary jazz, Steven Bernstein is a musician among musicians. The chosen arranger for Robert Altman and Woody Allen films, or for collaborations between U2 and Sun Ra's Arkestra; the trumpeter for saxophone legend Sam Rivers, rocker Courtney Love, superstar Lou Reed, and the queen herself, Aretha Franklin; and the leader of the infamous Sex Mob, which performs pan-stylistic work with the swagger of Louis Armstrong and Count Basie; whichever one he's being at the moment, Bernstein is always proving that he is one of music's truest heirs to the showman tradition of Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford, Duke Ellington, Lester Bowie, and Sun Ra. His Millennial Territory Orchestra takes on the great works of Prince, Stevie Wonder, and the Beatles, as well as those of early jazz by the likes of Don Redman and Bennie Moten. Comprised of a stellar cast, this is a band unlike anything you've ever heard. Get ready: Steven Bernstein is coming to party.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



May 1 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Meg Okura Pan Asian Jazz Ensemble

Founded by a Tokyo-native jazz composer and violinist Meg Okura in 2006, the Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble brings a "distinctive transcendental musical identity" (New York City Jazz Record) through Okura's unique jazz compositions. Okura uses her Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble to negotiate her conflicting identities: a Japanese immigrant Jew by choice in a Black family and a violinist in jazz. The group has performed at Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., K.L. Jazz Festival in Malaysia, and in hometown at Winter Jazz Fest in New York City, Blue Note, Knitting Factory, Dizzy's Club Coca Cola at Jazz At Lincoln Center. And it is now making a debut at the historic Birdland Jazz Club.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



May 1 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

May 2 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Anaïs Reno Quartet

In 2021, the young Anaïs Reno celebrated the release of her debut album, Lovesome Thing - Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington and Strayhorn, recorded at age 16 and backed by the lively Emmet Cohen Trio. The record reached #6 on the jazz charts and stayed in the top 10 for four weeks. Reno returns to Birdland now with her working band, a trio helmed by veteran pianist Pete Maliverni. Recipient of the Julie Wilson Award and the first prize in the Mabel Mercer Competition, Reno's recent work includes a performance of "America The Beautiful" on national television for the Mets/Yankees game on September 11th, as well as an album of all Tadd Dameron songs recorded with renowned saxophonist Gary Smulyan, set for Fall 2022 release. At work on her second solo album, and looking forward to national tours over the rest of this year, the young Reno is developing a warm, swinging approach that delights audiences.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (5/3-5); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (5/6-7) - Birdland Jazz Club



Bill Charlap Trio

One of the world's leading pianists for the past thirty years, Bill Charlap served for many years as Tony Bennett's primary pianist, all the while leading his working trio with legendary drum/bass team Kenny Washington and Peter Washington to the heights of jazz honor. Nominated for a Grammy for the records Somewhere: The Songs of Leonard Bernstein and Live at the Village Vanguard, this trio's communication is finely tuned, its energy boundless, its taste immaculate, and its repertoire expansive. Working together, these three gentleman of jazz are known for their telepathic connection, admirable restraint, and tight arrangements of standard material. They perform at Birdland for two consecutive weeks. Jazz fans will regret missing this band!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 4 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater



David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



May 4 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event



Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Lauren Henderson Quartet

A jazz singer with a truly sultry sound, Lauren Henderson fulfills the mission of the jazz tradition with her love of traditional forms and her forward-thinking approach. Henderson's music runs the gamut-from the hip and highly swinging, to the funky 1970s, to contemporary pop soundscapes, and back again-within an album and sometimes within one song, and always retaining naturalness and ease. Praised by The New York Times and The Financial Times, and reaching the Top 5 of the Jazz Charts, the vocalist conjures late-night pictures with her stellar cast of jazz's young stars as she sings her way through the African Diaspora, diving into her Panamanian, Montserratian, and Caribbean roots and her North American upbringing in such selections as "Todo Tiene Su Final," "Alma Oscura," and her arrangement of Amy Winehouse's "Love Is a Losing Game."

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 6-8 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Steve Slagle Band

Saxophonist Steve Slagle is storyteller whose robust, unique melodies and open-hearted sound have endeared audiences since the mid-70s, when he began working with legendary forces such as Charlie Haden, Carla Bley, McCoy Tyner, the Mingus Big Band, and Ray Barretto. He has been a saxophonist of choice for the Joe Lovano Nonet, Milton Nascimiento, and even the Beastie Boys, in addition to leading over 20 solo recording projects. A true proponent of the jazz tradition, Slagle's latest release, entitled Ballads: Into the Heart of It, features a swinging ensemble of his close compatriots, including Ugonna Okegwo, bass; Randy Brecker, trumpet; Bruce Barth, piano; and Jason Tiemann, drums. Brecker is replaced by Scott Wendholt for this weekend engagement at the Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



May 6 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



May 7 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Bill Charlap Solo Piano

Bill Charlap has proven himself time and time again as a sensitive interpreter of popular song, a prolific artist whose collaborations with jazz legends-be it Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ron Carter, Houston Person, or his own trio of Kenny Washington and Peter Washington-are always highly satisfying. As a solo performer, he delivers similarly heartwarming renditions of classics from the Great American songbook, with deft fingers, flights of the imagination, and a passionate commitment to the tradition of piano. Twice Grammy-nominated, Charlap is an adored figure in jazz. His trio performs for two full weeks at Birdland this month, and on each Saturday, he will perform solo for one early evening set before joining his trio for another two sets.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



May 8 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Andy Farber Big Band

Award-winning jazz composer, arranger, and saxophonist Andy Farber is one of the most in-demand artists of his generation. His eye-popping list of musical associates include Shirley Horn, Bobby Short, Joe Lovano, Joe Temperley, Regina Carter, Lee Konitz, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Billy Stritch, and more. Last summer, he released his long-awaited new album Early Blue Evening on the Grammy-winning label Artist Share. Farber's 17-piece big band speaks the foundational language of big band's forebears - swing and the blues - in a decidedly contemporary dialect, navigating deft originals and newly arranged standards with a rare, elegant blend of verve and verisimilitude that is, at once, inspired by history but never bound by it. Farber "doesn't recreate specific existing charts or records," writes noted author and music critic Will Friedwald, "Nor does he slavishly strive to make everything sound as contemporary as possible. He has found a viable and exciting middle path, expanding the legacy of Duke and the Count, rather than strictly recreating their work."

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum



May 8 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

