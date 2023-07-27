JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY is Coming to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite John Lloyd Young in his solo show John Lloyd Young’s Broadway from November 15 – 18 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

“John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” — The New York Times

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway: John Lloyd Young brings a fresh, newly-updated set of spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers to Broadway's Living Room. Young sings classics from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, Les Misérables, and more, along with beloved songs by legendary Broadway songwriters including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Kander and Ebb.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning star of the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood’s Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 15 – 18 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($76.50-$89.50 with fees). Premiums are $135-$140 ($150-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

