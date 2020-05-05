Feinstein's/54 Below Announces Two Original Online Shows

Feinstein's/54 Below has added two original shows to #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

Since March 25, #54BelowatHome has featured shows exclusively from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives. Now, for the first time, it will present two original shows created specifically for digital streaming.

A Very Broadway Mother's Day

Sunday, May 10 at 6:30pm

Celebrate Mother's Day with Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret share the virtual stage-and screen-with their children and their own moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration adapted for at-home audiences. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners - now we celebrate that in song.

This sixth edition of the show will revisit the very first Mother's Day concert from 2015 with archival video which will be augmented with new home video updates. An emotional concert that will fill your heart and soul on Mother's Day!

Starring:

Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy

Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger

Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk

Allison Posner and Walter Bolin

Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta

Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen

Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O'Neill

Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown

And other guests to be announced!

Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolton, and the late Barry Levitt.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been HOME EDITION

Friday, May 22 at 6:30pm

Alexandra Silber is back with a brand new live quarantine edition of I Wish! Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.



Until tonight.



I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring on May 22:

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me)

Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys)

Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, Chicago)

Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof)

Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin)

Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party)

Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King)

Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages, Jersey Boy)

Matthew Scott (An American In Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim)

Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town)

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.

All shows will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes. Please note that shows are shown at the announced date and time and are removed after the initial airing, they do not stay on the channel.





