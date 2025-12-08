Jim Caruso to Host A CONVERSATION WITH MARILYN MAYE at Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, January 5 at 7pm, join host Jim Caruso and legendary songstress Marilyn Maye for an intimate and joy-filled evening of stories, laughter, and a little music! Fresh off her sold-out New Year's run at Birdland, the 97-year-old wonder will share tales from her extraordinary life in show business — from her record-breaking appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to her travels around the world and the devoted fans who follow her every note.

Two old friends will dish, reminisce, and celebrate a dazzling career that continues to sparkle. And don't worry… there will be a few musical surprises along the way, thanks to maestro Tedd Firth.

From a humble beginning as an amateur contest singing sensation in her native Topeka, Kansas, to 76 appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in the mid 1960's and inclusion in the Smithsonian permanent collection of 20th century recordings, vocalist Marilyn Maye has done it all. But despite endless kudos - the late Ella Fitzgerald dubbed her “The greatest white female singer in the world” - Marilyn was performing infrequently when a 2006 appearance at Lincoln Center sparked a career renaissance.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey